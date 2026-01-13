Fast-food restaurants using new technology to reshape how customers place orders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fast-food giants are racing to bring artificial intelligence to the ordering process, hoping it will reduce errors, speed up service and lighten the load on workers, according to multiple reports.

McDonald's is one of the companies continuing its efforts to overhaul drive-thru operations this year, introducing AI-powered tools aimed at improving accuracy and efficiency.

"Our restaurants, frankly, can be very stressful," Brian Rice, McDonald's chief information officer, previously told The Wall Street Journal. "We have customers at the counter. We have customers at our drive-thru. Couriers coming in for delivery. Delivery at curbside. That's a lot to deal with for our crew.

MCDONALD'S BETS ON GIANT BURGERS, SECRET MENUS AND NOSTALGIA, WITH U.S. ROLLOUT STILL UNCERTAIN

"Technology solutions will alleviate the stress," he added.

Among McDonald's most notable changes are AI-driven "accuracy scales" designed to prevent incorrect orders.

The chain plans to weigh each bag of food before handing it over to customers, according to Mashed. And if the weight does not align with the expected total for the items ordered, employees will be alerted to double-check the contents.

The burger chain is also planning to expand its "Ready on Arrival" program, which uses mobile app geofencing — where a person's phone alerts the restaurant that he or she is in the vicinity — so kitchen staff can begin prepping orders in advance, the outlet also reported.

The U.S., Japan and the U.K. are said to be target markets for the rollout.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

McDonald's is also reportedly reviving efforts to employ AI-powered voice ordering, working with Google Cloud on chatbots that will allow customers to place orders, according to a past statement. The effort aims to reduce wait times and lighten employee workloads amid industry-wide staffing shortages.

Fast-food chains have faced ongoing staffing shortages in recent years. Industry reports indicate that many restaurants are struggling with hiring and retention amid competition and rising costs.

Pizza chain Papa Johns is making a similar push, announcing this month the launch of a voice and text AI ordering agent powered by Google's Gemini platform.

The Atlanta-based company is the first restaurant brand to deploy Google Cloud's new omnichannel food ordering solution, which will operate across apps, websites, phone orders, kiosks and in-car systems, according to a news release.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The AI agent will guide customers through complex group orders, suggest appropriate quantities and account for preferences and food allergies, Papa Johns Chief Digital and Technology Officer Kevin Vasconi told Nation's Restaurant News. The system can also apply deals, recognize loyalty accounts and prompt reordering of past favorites.

Vasconi said the effort should "take the stress out of ordering."

"Let’s say you have to order pizza for your kid's soccer team, and you need to figure out how much to get, preferences, food allergies … the AI agent is built to walk you through all of that," Vasconi said. "It might ask, 'How many people are on the soccer team?' and then come back with suggestions."

If one of the kids doesn't like mushrooms, customers can simply tell the bot that, and it won't include any in the order, Vasconi said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Initial testing of the new ordering agent showed positive results, including in order size and customer satisfaction, Vasconi told Fox News Digital.

"Using AI and personalization, the food ordering agent is bringing back the feeling of being known — just like how you feel with your favorite bartender or barista," Vasconi added. "We're working to personalize every interaction with customers, simplify every decision for them and remove friction within every touchpoint."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Papa Johns expects the system to be rolled out nationwide by the end of 2026.

Fox News Digital reached out to McDonald's for comment.