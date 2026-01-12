Customer threatens to kill fast-food workers during heated dispute: 'She wanted her money back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The night crew at a Missouri fast-food restaurant recently received death threats during a dispute with a customer, the manager told Fox News Digital.

The Jan. 7 incident took place at Paul's Drive In, located in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

"A customer became verbally aggressive during a routine refund and escalated to making explicit threats of violence, including threats to kill our staff," the post read.

"One of the employees involved is 16 years old."

The customer's concern, the business added, "was already being handled" when the situation erupted.

"A refund was actively in progress. There was never any refusal to resolve the issue," the post added.

"When the threats began, the refund was completed and the individual was removed from the property."

Arianna Tarbox, an employee at the restaurant, told FOX 4 Kansas City the customer threatened to "get [us] shot up."

"People who work everywhere, whether it's a restaurant or any service industry — they're here to serve you."

"She wanted her [expletive] money back," Tarbox said.

Paul's Drive In co-owner Amanda Fulbright told FOX 4 the behavior happens "pretty often" in the service industry.

"People who work everywhere, whether it's a restaurant or any service industry — they're here to serve you. They're not here to be your servant."

She added that the customer is now banned from the restaurant and that management contacted police.

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Monday, Fulbright said her restaurant is reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy for abusive behavior.

"This week, we will be posting new code-of-conduct signage in our restaurant that clearly outlines our commitment to respectful treatment, staff safety and our expectation that threats, harassment or abuse will not be tolerated," she said.

"The signage also emphasizes something that's important to us: We are proud to employ and protect young workers."

Salar Sheik, a Los Angeles-based restaurant consultant and founder of Savory Hospitality, told Fox News Digital that the core principles he emphasizes while training are "resolving issues through acknowledgment, empathy and involving a manager when necessary."

"While managers, especially in fast-paced environments like quick service, can sometimes be limited in what they can offer, we always encourage staff to handle concerns with care and professionalism," Sheik said.

"That said, when a customer becomes unreasonable about food or service, it is essential a manager be part of the interaction."

He added that no employee "should ever be treated unkindly or made to feel threatened by a guest."

"In those situations, I believe banning a customer can be justified."