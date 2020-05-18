New Hampshire high school seniors to graduate in ski lift ceremony

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The graduating senior class of a New Hampshire high school will rise above the challenging circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic and graduate in an epic, socially distanced ceremony via ski lift.

On June 13, 166 senior students from Kennett High School will graduate in an unforgettable commencement at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, WMUR-TV reports.

“People will ride it up, get their diploma, get a picture of them on the top of a mountain,” high school principal Kevin Carpenter explained. “They'll go to a different place with a second photographer, and get a pretty amazing backdrop.”

Alternate accommodations will be offered for any teen who doesn't want to take the chair lift to the mountain’s 2,000-foot apex, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. Kennett students can also elect to receive their diplomas at the base of the mountain’s Skimobile Express Quad Chair instead.

The Class of 2020 grads who would like to graduate via ski lift will process up the mountain in alphabetical order, and can ride the ski lift with a few family members. An empty chair will be left between each group to keep a safe social distance, and each graduation ritual will take about 30 minutes per student, from the ride up to diploma presentation, photos and ride back down.

“Everybody’s ecstatic about this,” Carpenter told the Union Leader of the creative commencement plans.

“How cool is it to live in a ski town and graduate at the top of a mountain, by chairlift? It will be a memorable day for sure,” Becca Deschenes, Cranmore’s director of marketing, echoed in agreement.

Kennett’s graduation is traditionally held at the school’s football stadium.

