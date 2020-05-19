Applebee's, Chuck E. Cheese operate under different names on delivery apps

Is that you, Applebee’s? You look… different.

Last month, it was revealed that Chuck E. Cheese was posing under more grown-up Pasqually Pizza and Wings. on certain food delivery apps. The shocking information was originally uncovered open by a Reddit user, who posted an exchange with a Grubhub delivery driver as proof.

PIZZA SHOP OWNER BUYS OWN PIZZA FOR PROFIT AFTER DOORDASH LISTS WRONG PIE PRICE: REPORT

According to the text messages, the delivery driver shared that when he went to pick up the food ordered from Pasqually Pizza and Wings, the location was a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant with windows that "had [the restaurant's name] on them.”

Chuck E. Cheese later confirmed in an email to Today Food that it had launched Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings on third-party delivery apps for stores nationwide.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"CEC Entertainment, Inc. recently launched Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings nationwide. Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings, named after another favorite member of Munch's Make Believe Band, shares kitchen space with the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant, ensuring high-quality, fresh ingredients." (Munch’s Make Believe Band, as we all know, is the same now-defunct animatronic band that played for guests at Chuck E. Cheese.)

According to the spokesperson, the pizza sold at Pasqually's is different than the cheesy offerings you might remember from Chuck E. Cheese, reportedly featuring "a thicker crust, extra sauce and new blends of cheese and seasoning, giving consumers a more flavorful, more premium pizza experience.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News, or confirmation on whether or not Pasqually was actually the one making the pizzas, for that matter.

This rebranding gimmick, meanwhile, is not only being used by Chuck E. Cheese as Americans are turning more to app-based food delivery during the coronavirus pandemic. Neighborhood fast-casual dining favorite Applebee’s is also listed as "Neighborhood Wings" on Grubhub.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At Applebee's restaurants, wings are a top-selling menu item," Scott Gladstone, vice president of Applebee's strategy and development told TODAY in an email. "We launched Neighborhood Wings by Applebee's on GrubHub to make it even easier for guests to get their wings fix and to give us the opportunity to test out new items made for wing lovers that aren't on our main menu."

Applebee’s was not available for comment when Fox News reached out.