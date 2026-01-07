New Girl Scout cookie debuts in highly anticipated lineup for American neighborhoods everywhere

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Girl Scout cookie season is ramping up again — and there's a new cookie in town.

The Girl Scouts of the USA officially launched its newest offering, Exploremores, on Tuesday.

Exploremores are the newest addition to the highly anticipated lineup that returns to neighborhoods nationwide each year.

Hundreds of thousands of Girl Scouts across the country will soon be hitting the pavement as the seasonal tradition gets underway.

Here's what to know.

What are Exploremores?

The sandwich cookies have "chocolate, marshmallow and almond flavored crème," according to the organization's website.

The rocky road-inspired cookies were first announced in September. Their taste is similar to two other offerings that have been discontinued: S'mores and Toast-Yay!

S'mores, introduced in 2017, were "crunchy graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling," according to the Girl Scouts.

Toast-Yay! debuted in 2021 and had a "French toast flavor" with icing.

After the announcement, some people expressed disappointment with the idea of Exploremores.

"I'm not impressed by the newest cookie. Taking away one marshmallow cookie to replace it [with] another marshmallow cookie seems [counterintuitive]," one person wrote on a Reddit page dedicated to Girl Scout topics.

"Another chocolate cookie. Meh," another said.

Others, however, said they were looking forward to trying the new offering.

"It's beautiful," a Redditor said.

"I want to try it," a mother wrote. "I showed my daughter, and she was super excited about them."

What's the full cookie lineup this year?

Exploremores join a list of 11 other cookies that Girl Scouts will sell door-to-door, at booths and online.

Other cookies available for purchase include Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Caramel deLites (or Samoas) and Do-si-dos (or Peanut Butter Sandwiches).

The Girl Scouts will also be selling Lemonades, Lemon-Ups and Peanut Butter Patties (or Tagalongs).

Thin Mints, Toffee-tastic and Trefoils are also available for purchase.

How much do the cookies cost?

There is no set price for cookies, as each troop decides their own — but boxes are expected to sell for about $6 each.

"Profits from every Girl Scout cookie purchase stay local, helping Girl Scouts in your area test their limits, try new things and grow confidence that will take them far," Girl Scouts of the USA says on its website.

"Your support truly changes lives and makes the world a better place."

A Girl Scouts of the USA spokesperson told Fox News Digital that prices can range from $5 to $7.

"The net proceeds from Girl Scout cookie sales stay local, with the originating council and troop, to fund enriching activities and amazing experiences for girls year-round — like field trips, community projects, outdoor adventures and more," the spokesperson said.

Girl Scout cookie season typically runs through April.

Fox News Digital's Deirdre Bardolf contributed reporting.