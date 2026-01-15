Taco Bell rolls out new 'luxe' $3 value menu as fans debate the tradeoffs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A major fast-food chain is revamping its value menu as diners grow more price-conscious — and the early reaction is split.

Taco Bell is expanding its value offerings with the launch of its new Luxe Value Menu, featuring 10 items priced at $3 or less. The menu, which debuts nationwide Jan. 22 and combines five new items with five returning fan favorites, is being billed as part of the "new era of value."

"This isn't just a menu refresh. It's a new standard for value at Taco Bell and across the industry," Luis Restrepo, Taco Bell's chief marketing officer for North America, said in a statement.

FAST-FOOD RESTAURANTS USING NEW TECHNOLOGY TO RESHAPE HOW CUSTOMERS PLACE ORDERS

The move comes as restaurant prices continue to outpace grocery inflation, putting pressure on chains to prioritize affordability. Restaurant prices rose more than 4% over the past year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

New items include the Mini Taco Salad, Beefy Potato Loaded Griller, Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip, Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker and Salted Caramel Churros.

Prices range from $1.99 to $2.99. The churros are the lowest-priced new addition and the only limited-time item, according to a news release.

FAST FOOD GOES GLP-1: SHAKE SHACK JOINS PROTEIN CRAZE WITH NEW OZEMPIC-FRIENDLY MENU

Five popular items from Taco Bell's previous Cravings Value Menu are also sticking around, including the Cheesy Roll Up, Spicy Potato Soft Taco and Cheesy Double Beef Burrito.

Early feedback was generally positive.

Allrecipes praised the Mini Taco Salad, calling it "worth the wait" but noting that it is "not very drive-thru-friendly" and is best eaten inside the restaurant.

Also highlighted were the crisp exterior and creamy filling of the limited-time churros — while Tasting Table named them the best item on the menu and one of the easiest to eat on the go.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Not every item impressed people, however.

Some reviewers said the Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker is lacking in the avocado, while others noted that several menu items can be messy to eat in the car.

"Not happy they got rid of the double stack and loaded beef nachos."

Some longtime fans also said the value comes with a cost, meaning the removal of beloved menu staples to make room for the new. One Redditor summarized it this way: "Good if you like those items. Bad if you liked the old ones."

"RIP Loaded Beef Nachos," another user wrote in the r/fastfood subreddit.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Not happy they got rid of the double stack and loaded beef nachos," another Redditor said.

"They dropped the chicken enchilada burrito," someone else lamented in r/tacobell.

But there may be hope for those mourning certain menu items.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"While menus evolve to make room for new innovations, we're always listening to feedback and never say never on a possible return," the company told Fox News Digital. "In the meantime, our team members are ready to help guests find a new favorite on the Luxe Value Menu."

Taco Bell's expanded value menu reflects a broader shift in fast food as consumers continue to look for discounts and lower-priced meals after years of rising costs.

Value menus have become a key way for chains to draw customers back to the drive-thru, Quartz reported.

Taco Bell's value options have helped fuel strong sales growth, even as some competitors see traffic slow, according to Restaurant Dive.

The strategy stands out as rival chains lean into premium upgrades and protein-focused limited-time items, with Taco Bell positioning its Luxe Value Menu as an ongoing offering rather than a short-term promotion.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The company said it has "long been committed to providing high-quality, craveable food at accessible price points."