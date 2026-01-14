America's favorite hot sauces ranked — Instacart reveals the top picks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Everyone has their own favorite hot sauce — but only one has ascended to the top, according to a recent report.

InstaCart, one of America's most popular grocery delivery services, released its ranking of America's favorite hot sauces.

The recent ranking was based on how many hot sauces were sold on Instacart between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 of last year.

In the report, Instacart said 2025 hot sauce trends were "full of bold comebacks, regional standouts and creative product mashups that prove America's love of all things spicy is stronger than ever."

Below are the 10 top-selling hot sauces, top to bottom.

1. Frank's RedHot

2. Huy Fong Foods (sriracha)

3. Taco Bell

4. Cholula

5. Texas Pete

6. Louisiana Brand

7. Tabasco

8. Tapatio

9. Valentina

10. Crystal

Frank's RedHot and its sharp, tangy, vinegary flavor — paired with approachable, moderate heat — won out against the others.

Instacart said the sauce brand dominated "coast-to-coast as the most purchased hot sauce on Instacart, taking the top spot in 31 states, including large portions of the Midwest, Northeast and Mountain West."

Fox News Digital reached out to McCormick, the manufacturer of Frank's RedHot, for comment.

Regional differences

While Frank's RedHot was the winner of the report — it wasn't every state's favorite.

Huy Fong Foods' sriracha was a close second, proving popular in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Idaho, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

Louisiana Brand remained the most popular in Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Cholula was the most popular pick in Montana and Hawaii, while Tapatio reigned supreme in California.

In its report, Instacart said the most "heat-loving state" was New Mexico, followed by Alaska and California.

"Meanwhile, states with perhaps the mildest taste buds include Alabama, Arkansas and North Dakota," the report added.

"This heat map reinforces the fact that the Southwest and West Coast are hot sauce powerhouses, amping up the heat for breakfast, lunch and dinner!"

Trends ahead

The brands that had exceptional growth on the Instacart platform were Huy Fong Foods, Taco Bell, Mike's Hot Honey, Melinda's and Texas Pete, respectively.

Alex Orellana, Instacart's trends analyst, took special note of the hot honey trend and said that it was clearly reflected in the data for 2025.

"This shows that consumers are increasingly thinking about how to balance their meals' spice profile with sweet flavors, drizzling hot honey on everything from pizza to roasted veggies," Orellana said.

"Its surge in popularity demonstrates that people are always looking for new ways to feel the heat."