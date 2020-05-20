Krispy Kreme forced to change 'graduate dozen' promotion due to traffic jam, lack of doughnuts

Krispy Kreme apparently needs to graduate to home delivery.

Krispy Kreme’s ‘free graduate dozen’ promotion was forced to end early after a blocks-long traffic jam occurred in front of a store in Long Beach, Calif.

According to a report, police were called to intervene at around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, hours after the one-day-only promotion began.

Though the graduate dozen will be available at Krispy Kreme stores nationwide until May 24, it was only available for free on Tuesday, and only for graduates who showed up dressed in graduation cap and gown, or had a student ID, graduation announcement, or tassel that confirmed they were a graduating senior.

Officials said the drive-thru line to Krispy Kreme was more than three blocks long and impacting street traffic.

“Officers closed the drive-through but allowed the customers to make orders online and walk up to the business,” officer Ivan Garcia said to Long Beach Post News.

Beyond the traffic jam in California, Krispy Kreme noted on its website that several stores around the country had run out of the specialty graduate dozen doughnuts, and would be providing seniors with a dozen free glazed original doughnuts instead.

“Hello, Class of 2020! You all are awesome ... and so is your response to our offer today for free Graduate Dozens. Due to your incredible response, our shops are experiencing extremely high traffic. We are doing our best to deliver a free dozen to every one of you who visits," read the statement, which was shared on Tuesday.

"We prepared for a really big day, but your enthusiasm and love has resulted in some of our shops running out of the Graduate Dozen, so we are offering a dozen of our iconic Original Glazed doughnuts in its place. We hope this does not disappoint you, and we appreciate your patience as our team members work hard to deliver joy to your Class of 2020!”