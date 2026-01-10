From lobster feasts to barbecue mutton, America’s most iconic buffets revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffets can be hit or miss, but some restaurants are still getting it right — and diners across the country have taken notice.

From a flashy Las Vegas buffet with more than 250 dishes to choose from to a sprawling, family-run smorgasbord in Amish country, America’s best buffets still celebrate abundance the old-fashioned way, making them must-visit stops for visitors from near and far.

The food and drink website Tasting Table recently ranked the best buffet in all 50 states, evaluating customer reviews and recommendations while focusing on quality, variety, freshness, cleanliness and menus that balance standout specialties with broad appeal.

Here are five of the most iconic and over-the-top.

1. Bacchanal Buffet – Las Vegas, Nevada

Widely considered the most famous buffet in Las Vegas, the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace is known for its sheer scale and over-the-top variety. Following a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2021, the sprawling space now features nine open, interactive kitchens serving more than 250 dishes, from seafood and sushi to global comfort foods and desserts.

While it comes with a high price tag — roughly $65 for weekday brunch to about $90 for dinner, weekends and holidays, according to online reviews — and strict time limits, fans say it’s a must-try experience for anyone seeking the full Vegas buffet experience.

2. Shady Maple Smorgasbord – Pennsylvania

Shady Maple, an icon of the Lancaster County community, began as a small roadside produce stand in the late 1960s before expanding into a grocery store and, eventually, a full-scale buffet, according to its website and local reports. It now holds the distinction of being the largest buffet in the country based on length and seating capacity.

Prices vary by meal and day, with breakfast starting at $15, weekday lunch around $20 and dinner generally starting at $28, with popular steak, seafood and prime rib nights.

3. Court of Two Sisters – New Orleans, Louisiana

The Court of Two Sisters sits on one of the French Quarter’s most historic properties, dating back to the 1700s, and takes its name from two Creole sisters who once ran a dressmaking shop there and famously served tea and cakes in its courtyard.

The landmark restaurant has been operated by the Fein family since 1963 and is now internationally known for its Creole cuisine, daily jazz brunch and romantic open-air courtyard.

4. The Nordic – Charlestown, Rhode Island

What began as a family-run vacation retreat in the 1960s has evolved into one of America’s most talked-about luxury buffets. Set on nearly 90 acres of wooded, lakeside grounds in Rhode Island, The Nordic is known for its unlimited lobster, king crab, prime rib and filet mignon.

While it costs about $145 per adult, according to Tasting Table, fans say the high-end spread, polished service and scenic setting make it worth the splurge.

5. Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn – Owensboro, Kentucky

Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn in Owensboro, Kentucky, has earned national recognition over the years as one of the best barbecue joints in the Bluegrass State. Family-owned and operated since 1963, Moonlite is known for its legendary buffet and its signature slow-cooked barbecued mutton, a regional specialty that takes 15 hours to prepare.

Despite hosting everyone from U.S. presidents to country music stars, the restaurant prides itself on being an affordable "everyman’s restaurant," Pat Bosley, one of the owners of Moonlite, told the Owensboro Times.