Americans split over 'grandma candies' as caramels and circus peanuts spark debate

From strawberry bonbons wrapped in crinkly red foil to neon-orange circus peanuts and Werther's Originals pulled from a purse, "grandma candy" is sparking nostalgia and debate online.

Thousands of people have shared memories, jokes and strong opinions about their grandmothers' go-to sweets across social media and Reddit, including a Facebook post from Southern Living that triggered recollections of red-and-white Starlight mints and ribbon candy "all stuck together."

One that nearly everyone says they recognize instantly is the strawberry bonbon, a hard candy wrapped like a strawberry and filled with sticky syrup.

"It's all about the goo," many people agreed in a recent thread on Reddit.

Not everyone is convinced the candy holds up today, including Brian Francis, a Canadian novelist and food writer who once tried and ranked 20 different granny candies, even logging how long it took to suck on them. (Sour Lemon Drops took the longest, clocking in at 10 minutes and 13 seconds of "suckability.")

The strawberry sweets "tasted like lip gloss" to him, while other people remembered them as "tooth breakers."

"For me, the worst are the chewy candies, the kind that stick to your teeth for days afterward like epoxy," Francis told Fox News Digital.

The strawberry bonbons were hardly the most polarizing candy discussed.

Circus peanuts — the banana-flavored, neon-orange marshmallow treats — sparked just as much passion and mockery.

"[I don't care] what [anybody] says, circus peanuts are the best," one Redditor wrote.

Another joked, "My wife and kids make fun of me for liking circus peanuts and black licorice … More for me."

Some people even argued the squishy orange candy, which still graces some supermarket aisles, improves with age. "First thing I do is tear a hole open and let them sit a few days," one commenter said. "That's the way."

Among the few candies that drew near-universal approval were Werther's Originals — the caramel hard candies commonly found in purses and coat pockets.

"I scrolled until I found Werther's!!! So good," one Reddit user wrote.

Another added, "There's always a Werther's in the pocketbook or dish."

Francis agreed that classic caramels are among the sweets that still hold up. He recommends warming the cubes up slightly before eating.

"I could easily finish off a bag in one sitting."

Butter mints also inspired strong affection, with many admitting the candies are difficult to stop eating once opened.

"This is one of those things that's not safe for me to buy because I will just mindlessly and compulsively eat them all," one user wrote.

Another recalled, "At one point I ate so many I couldn't taste anything for a week."

Francis argued in his blog post that the butter mints created a "sticky mess," while wintergreen mints just tasted "old" to him, "like dusty curtains and yellowed bedsheets."

"I'd say licorice toffee is at the bottom, but sugared spearmint leaves are close behind," he added. "They should only ever be used as gingerbread house decorations."

Jelly orange slices, meanwhile, emerged as another favorite. They were frequently mentioned without controversy.

"Ooooh!! Orange slices!!! YASS!!" one Reddit user wrote.

Another person admitted, "I could easily finish off a bag in one sitting. Now my stomach hurts just thinking about it."

Beyond bellyaches, the old-fashioned candies are also linked to childhood mischief for many.

"One of my earliest memories was going upstairs into my grandma's bedroom to steal one of these," one user recalled.

"Many of us have fond memories of visiting a grandparent or an elderly relative and seeing that elaborate crystal candy dish filled to the brim," Francis agreed.

"I was always sticking in my hand to grab a fistful when backs were turned."

For others, the candies symbolize a bygone era.

"Grandma candies also seem to evoke simpler times — when people popped a butterscotch candy into their mouths while sitting on porches and waving at neighbors," Francis said.