Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Alcohol

Why alcohol hits your body harder as you age, even if you're drinking the same amount

Changes often begin in late 30s due to reduced muscle mass, hormonal shifts and slower metabolism

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
close
US issues new guidance on alcohol consumption Video

US issues new guidance on alcohol consumption

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to weigh in on new dietary guidance surrounding alcohol consumption as the overall drinking rate hits a new low.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dry January is prompting many Americans to face the sobering reality that their bodies may no longer shrug off a night of drinking as they used to — and experts say the shift often begins earlier than expected.

Many people feel the difference as early as their late 30s and early 40s, according to Dr. Meena Malhotra, an Illinois-based internal medicine and obesity physician.

"The body processes alcohol differently even if the diet or the habits haven't changed," Malhotra told Fox News Digital.

5 POPULAR HANGOVER MYTHS THAT DON'T WORK, ACCORDING TO EXPERTS

"As we age, body composition shifts. Liver enzymes, for example, slow down and hydration levels change, too."

The liver becomes less efficient at breaking down alcohol, allowing it to remain in the bloodstream longer and raising blood alcohol levels from the same amount of drinking. 

Middle-aged man seen waking up on couch next to empty bottles of alcohol.

Many people begin noticing alcohol’s effects in their late 30s and early 40s, according to experts. (iStock)

People typically lose lean muscle and gain more body fat with age, which also changes how alcohol is processed in the body, Malhotra added. 

For women in menopause, hormonal changes can further intensify alcohol's effects and slow recovery.

DOCTORS REVEAL WHY ALCOHOL CAUSES 'BOOZE BUTT' AND HOW TO PREVENT IT

While the change might be gradual, it is real, according to Derek Brown, a Washington, D.C.-based veteran mixologist and National Academy of Sports Medicine wellness coach. 

"The same amount of alcohol can lead to a higher blood alcohol concentration and greater impairment," Brown told Fox News Digital. He said reduced muscle mass and lower total body water can make alcohol more concentrated in the bloodstream.

Group of women sitting at home on couch laughing drinking wine and other drinks.

Hormonal changes during menopause can intensify alcohol’s effects and slow recovery, doctors say. (iStock)

Metabolism is another piece of the puzzle, he added. 

While overall energy metabolism can remain stable from young adulthood through about age 60, it tends to slow more noticeably after that, meaning some people clear alcohol from their system more slowly as they age.

ICONIC AMERICAN BREWER LAUNCHES BEER SO STRONG IT'S BANNED IN 15 STATES: WHAT TO KNOW

Harvard Health has reported similar findings, noting that older adults reach higher blood alcohol concentrations than younger people drinking the same amount, even at "normal" levels.

The idea that hangovers worsen with age is nearly universal, but Brown points out that the science is more nuanced.

Exhausted middle-aged man sitting up in bed rubbing eyes.

Alcohol can disrupt REM and deep sleep more as people age, experts say. (iStock)

"Some research suggests older people report less severe and fewer hangovers overall," he said. 

"Anecdotally, I know many of us feel that hangovers get worse, and [research suggests] one possible mechanism: We become more sensitive to pain as we age."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"With children, early mornings and high-pressure jobs, feeling lousy has a greater impact on your life," Brown added. "That may be part of why it feels subjectively worse, even if the hangover isn't always worse itself."

Malhotra agreed that midlife hangovers often feel worse because the body is less resilient.

Here's the real difference between low- and no-alcohol drinks Video

"Alcohol is inflammatory, and inflammation increases with age," she said. 

"Sleep quality is already poorer, dehydration hits harder and blood sugar regulation isn't as strong. All of that adds up to headaches, fatigue and body aches that last longer."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Alcohol also disrupts sleep more in midlife, a problem compounded by age-related changes in REM and deep sleep, The New York Times recently reported.

Beyond hangovers and poor nights' sleep, doctors warn that alcohol carries greater long-term risks with age.

Dry January written on calendar with "no alcohol" and line indicating all throughout month of January goal.

Dry January may prompt adults to notice that alcohol affects their bodies differently with age. (iStock)

AARP and public health experts have highlighted increased risks for falls, medication interactions, high blood pressure, cognitive decline and cancer. 

Alcohol is now classified as a Group 1 carcinogen, the same category as tobacco.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

But that doesn't mean you have to stop completely, experts agree.

Dr. Ken Koncilja, a geriatrician at the Cleveland Clinic, recently told NPR that he makes it a point to talk with aging patients about the benefits of cutting back on alcohol.

Senior man holding towel around neck

Cutting back on alcohol consumption can benefit you later in life, experts say. (iStock)

"These conversations about alcohol use — being proactive with people in their 50s and 60s — [have] a huge impact on their health and wellbeing when they're in their 80s and 90s," Koncilja told the outlet.

Malhotra advised, "You can try slowing down, drinking alcohol with food, choose lower alcohol options, always drink alcohol with water to prevent dehydration and avoid late-night drinking."

Array of different alcoholic beverages on table at restaurant with apps in the middle.

Doctors recommend hydrating, drinking with food and choosing lower-alcohol options to reduce alcohol's effects. (iStock)

Another useful tip to limit hangovers is to alternate each drink with water or a non-alcoholic drink, Ian Anderson, co-founder of Sunnyside, a mindful drinking app, previously told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Many alcohol-related symptoms improve when people cut back, doctors say, though how strongly alcohol affects someone depends on factors like genetics, medications, health conditions and drinking habits. 

Dry January: The real health benefits of giving up alcohol Video

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue