Mother's Day brunch reservations surge as new ranking shows many Americans shut out of top restaurants

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On Mother's Day, brunch isn't just a meal. It's an experience. Reservations fill weeks in advance, waitlists can stretch outside the door and tables are often overflowing with mimosa glasses.

But a new list of the "Top 100 Brunch Restaurants" in America suggests something else: The spots where families are celebrating mom may be far more concentrated — and exclusive — than before.

The rankings, compiled from OpenTable diner data, highlight the restaurants drawing the most reservations and the highest ratings.

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California leads by a wide margin with 19, followed by New York (12), Texas (11) and Illinois (10), while more than half of U.S. states have no restaurants on the list at all.

In other words, the so-called "top" brunch spots are heavily clustered in a handful of major dining markets. That concentration reflects how brunch itself has evolved.

"Brunch has become a major factor for hospitality in general in the last 10 years — from boozy brunches to sophisticated nice afternoons with the family," said Robert Mahon, managing partner of Mahon Hospitality Group in New York City.

In dense, experience-driven cities, restaurants are built to meet demand for something more than a meal, Mahon told Fox News Digital.

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"We're living in an experience economy," added Bo Bryant, a restaurant strategist and the founder of Arizona-based Brunch Kitchen & Cocktails. "People aren't just going out to eat anymore. They're going out to feel something — to mark a moment."

Brunch, Bryant told Fox News Digital, sits "at the intersection of food, social ritual and affordable luxury."

On Mother's Day, that demand spikes sharply. Mahon expects reservations to jump "by 30 or 40% at a minimum," while Bryant said some restaurants begin booking as early as 10 weeks in advance.

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"The trend is clear: People are booking earlier every year," he said. "If you want your first choice, you need to secure it well in advance."

"Breakfast is a meal. Brunch has become an experience — and people are genuinely willing to pay for that feeling."

To keep up, many restaurants streamline menus or lean into prix fixe offerings.

The goal, Mahon said, is efficiency — ensuring "the pace of food comes out correctly" during one of the busiest dining days of the year.

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At the same time, brunch menus have become more creative and indulgent, with cocktails and curated dishes helping to drive higher spending.

"Breakfast is a meal. Brunch has become an experience — and people are genuinely willing to pay for that feeling," Bryant said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the National Restaurant Association, based in Washington, D.C., for comment.

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OpenTable's list captures only part of the picture. Missing are the local diners, neighborhood cafés and walk-in spots where many families still celebrate — places less likely to rely on reservations or appear in national rankings.

Bryant sees a split among diners.

"The first loves the Sunday ritual — the buzz, the crowd, the social theater of it all. For them, the scene is part of the appeal," he said.

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"The second type is drawn to the food, the pace and the value of a genuinely elegant, full-service experience without the dinner price tag. They'd rather linger over a great meal than wait in line."