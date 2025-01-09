Restaurant insiders share the secrets of snagging hard-to-get reservations

Reservation apps have made it a straightforward process for patrons to book a table just by a few clicks on a smartphone, but sometimes a table at the restaurant you want to book isn't available.

Whether it's a special anniversary or just a night out to experience chef-curated menus and great service, if you can't cinch a table at your desired restaurant, it can be a disappointment.

And if the restaurant is a hot spot that's booked for weeks or even months, it can be even more frustrating.

Still, if you think that securing hard-to-get reservations is only for the elite, think again.

Three restaurateurs shared insider tricks, tips and strategies to increase your chances of dining at the restaurant on your bucket list.

1. Find out when the restaurant opens for reservations

If you know you want to dine on a certain date, a sound game plan could be to secure the table as early as possible. This can be attained by asking the restaurant when it opens for reservations.

Many establishments create this model to even the playing field for securing a table.

"We open our books on a rolling 60-day basis," Rachel Candelaria, general manager at Press, a trendy restaurant in St. Helena, California, told Fox News Digital.

"There really are not any hacks to getting a reservation at Press. All our reservations are available on Tock," a website dedicated to securing restaurant reservations, Candelaria said.

2. Be savvy about the time you can dine

If the common seating time is 7:30 or 8 p.m., you can gain an advantage by being flexible about the time you dine.

Often, establishments want to turn the table over to maximize the night.

"Generally, most popular restaurants try to get two seatings on each table, so the easiest times to get reservations are within the first one-and-a-half hours of opening and then again three hours after opening time," Candelaria said.

If you can dine a bit on the early side or enjoy a later dinnertime, getting a table on your evening of choice could be a better bet.

3. Swap a Saturday night for a weekday evening

If you have some flexibility, consider dining at the hot spot beyond Friday or Saturday nights.

"Midweek days, like Tuesdays and Wednesdays, usually have less demand, making it easier to secure reservations," Peter Brattander, vice president of food and beverage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital.

4. Don't be afraid to pick up the phone

While online platforms are convenient, Brattander said calling the restaurant directly can sometimes yield better results, especially if you're seeking a reservation on short notice or have specific requests.

"Personal interaction may also provide opportunities that aren't available online," he said.

If this is a place you like to regularly dine, "building a rapport with restaurant staff during previous visits can be advantageous," Brattander continued.

Also, consider asking your hotel concierge for an advantage.

"Resort concierges often have priority access to reservations at popular restaurants, so it may be worth reaching out to them for assistance, especially for special occasions," he also said.

5. Stay alert for cancellations

If you find that your desired date and time are not available, go the extra step of setting up alerts.

"Reservation platforms like OpenTable, Resy, etc., often allow you to set notifications for cancelations or openings," Brattander said.

"Using these tools can give you real-time updates and increase your chances of snagging a spot."

In addition, he advised having your payment details already loaded to expedite the process and prevent delays that might cause you to miss a reservation.

6. Be open to last-minute arrangements

Things happen and sometimes people have to cancel their dinner plans — so their loss could be your gain.

"Some restaurants may experience cancellations during the day, so checking for openings in the late morning or early afternoon can be advantageous," Brattander told Fox News Digital.

What to do after you've secured a reservation

Once you've got your reservation, you'll want to make sure you follow some suggested steps to keep it.

How long will a restaurant hold your table?

It's a general rule that restaurants will give patrons a short grace period, but this can vary from place to place.

"Out of courtesy, we hold reservations for 15 minutes," Alex Saitta, general manager of SW Steakhouse inside Wynn Las Vegas in Nevada, told Fox News Digital.

If you are going to be late because of traffic or other unanticipated delays, calling the restaurant could help, but it is not guaranteed.

What if you arrive early?

Arriving early can allow you a chance to grab a drink at the bar and start your dining experience off without feeling rushed.

When you arrive, check in with the host or hostess to find out if being seated earlier is an option.

"If the table is available, we are happy to accommodate the reservation in advance," Saitta told Fox News Digital.

Do all the members of your party need to be present to be seated?

Policies vary from restaurant to restaurant, so there's no across-the-board answer.

Some fine-dining spots allow guests to sit and wait at a table for the remainder of their party to arrive.

Others, meanwhile, require all in the party to be present before being seated.