The healthiest potatoes share one trait most shoppers overlook, dietitians say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Potatoes may not always get credit as a healthy food, but dietitians say they can be a nutrient-rich part of a balanced diet — and the healthiest options are easy to spot.

"When comparing the nutritional attributes of different types of potatoes, they're generally very similar from a calorie, carbohydrate and fiber standpoint," Amy Davis, a New Orleans-based registered dietitian, told Fox News Digital. "However, micronutrient content varies by potato type."

The easiest thing to look for when trying to find the most nutrient-rich potato is color, Davis said.

Darker, more vibrant hues, such as deep purple, red or bright orange, signal more protective plant compounds.

CHEF ON 'AMERICAN KITCHEN' SHARES COMMON SPICE THAT TURNS ORDINARY POTATOES INTO MEDITERRANEAN DELIGHT

Potatoes with colored flesh tend to offer the greatest antioxidant benefits, said Fiorella DiCarlo, a Florida-based registered dietitian.

"Purple and blue potatoes contain gut-healthy fiber and are filled with antioxidants like anthocyanins, which are great for heart health and lowering blood pressure and cholesterol," she told Fox News Digital.

"Anthocyanins also improve heart and brain health and promote gut health, which in turn boosts immune health and increases regular bowel movements," DiCarlo added.

Sweet potatoes, meanwhile, get their orange color from beta-carotene, also known as vitamin A.

EATING LEFTOVER PASTA MAY BE BETTER FOR YOUR BLOOD SUGAR THAN CONSUMING A FRESH BOWL, EXPERTS SAY

This plays a key role in vision, immune health and skin function.

"They contain vitamin A, C and B6 and are the lowest glycemic potato," DiCarlo said. "The fiber and complex carbohydrates in sweet potatoes provide a steady energy release, helping to manage blood sugar levels and promote a feeling of fullness, which can assist in weight management."

While darker varieties offer added antioxidants, experts stressed that lighter spuds still have a place on a healthy plate.

CHEAP MOVIE NIGHT SNACK COULD OUTPERFORM PRICEY POST-WORKOUT FOODS, EXPERTS SAY

"White and yellow potatoes still provide fiber, potassium and energy-rich carbohydrates," Davis said. "They just don't have the same concentration of antioxidants as purple, red or orange varieties."

Experts agree that how a potato is prepared often matters more than which type you choose.

No matter the color, potatoes are not a cure-all, noted Jason Heiselman, a New York-based certified nutritionist and professional chef at Hungryroot.

"They're not a magic food, but they do offer added nutritional value compared to white potatoes."

Nonetheless, Heiselman said white and russet potatoes are often misunderstood, too.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"White and russet potatoes aren't unhealthy — that's a misconception," he said. "They're naturally fat-free, a good source of potassium and provide complex carbohydrates that fuel the body."

Yellow potatoes, such as Yukon Golds, are another good option, according to the experts, offering more nutrients than white potatoes, but fewer antioxidants than darker-fleshed options.

Experts agree that how a potato is prepared often matters more than which type you choose, and the healthiest ways to cook potatoes are steaming or boiling them with the skin on.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Baking, boiling and roasting are healthy methods compared to deep-frying, which adds calories and inflammatory fats and destroys heat-sensitive antioxidants like vitamin C," Davis said.

Anne Murray, a Texas-based registered dietitian and founder of Nourished by Anne, said it's common cooking methods that often unfairly label potatoes as unhealthy.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

However, baking, boiling or air frying potatoes instead of frying them can turn them into a key part of a balanced meal, as can skipping toppings like butter and marshmallows, as she demonstrated in a recent Instagram video.

"Eat a russet potato after your workout, because it has the highest potassium content," Murray advised. "Eat a sweet potato in a regular lunch bowl, because it will support your skin glow and help keep you full. Eat a Japanese sweet potato anytime. It has the highest amount of fiber."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Murray also highlighted a lesser-known nutrition trick: cooling cooked potatoes before reheating and eating them to form resistant starch and reduce their impact on blood sugar.

Fox News Digital reached out to Potatoes USA, a marketing and research organization representing potato farmers throughout the country, for comment.