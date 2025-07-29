Your daily sandwich could be making you sad and anxious, health experts warn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When it comes to declining mental health, the focus is usually on therapy, medication or lifestyle changes like exercise and mindfulness – but could the culprit be on your plate?

Experts spoke to Fox News Digital to shed light on the surprising connection between gluten, gut health and how we feel.

"Nutrition is one of the most under-appreciated factors in mental health," said Dr. Pete Sulack, a health practitioner based in Tennessee and founder of the Be Resilient Program.

The food we eat directly influences the production of feel-good chemicals and inflammation levels in our body, he noted, factors that are instrumental in shaping mood, focus and emotional resilience.

Kim Kulp, registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of the Gut Health Connection in the San Francisco Bay Area, agreed, noting that a lack of nutrients in the diet means the brain isn’t getting what it needs to function at its best.

The "gut-brain axis" (the communication line between the digestive system and brain) is where gut microbes respond to the foods people eat, influencing mood for better or worse, according to Kulp.

The role of gluten

Among many culprits in the modern diet, gluten — a protein found in wheat, rye and barley, ingredients commonly used to make pasta and bread — has gotten a lot of attention.

While celiac disease is a well-known autoimmune condition triggered by gluten, Sulack pointed out that even people without celiac can suffer from what’s known as "non-celiac gluten sensitivity."

Gluten has been shown to increase intestinal permeability (commonly called "leaky gut"). This can lead to body and brain inflammation, which causes symptoms like fatigue, anxiety, mood swings and brain fog, according to experts.

This inflammation interferes with neurotransmitter balance and can worsen conditions like depression, anxiety and ADHD.

This means that your daily toast or sandwich could be contributing to emotional turbulence without you even realizing it.

This could particularly affect those who are already suffering from mental health symptoms, have a sensitivity to gluten or eat heavily processed varieties of bread, experts agree.

In his clinical practice, Sulack said he’s seen dramatic improvements in mood and focus when patients remove gluten along with other inflammatory foods.

Kulp offered a slightly different take, however.

"If you don’t have celiac disease, or non-celiac gluten sensitivity, gluten has not been shown to be detrimental to mental health," she told Fox News Digital.

Diets like the Mediterranean diet, which include whole grains that contain gluten, have been shown to support cognitive function and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression — which suggests that bread may not always be the enemy.

Both experts agreed that the type and quality of bread makes all the difference.

"Too many people are focused on what to avoid in their diets, and not what to include."

Sulack cautioned against modern, ultraprocessed breads packed with additives and refined flours, which are most likely to trigger inflammation and mental health symptoms.

He extended this warning to ultraprocessed foods in general, many of which contain gluten along with sugar, seed oils and chemical additives.

These foods are often devoid of nutritional value and, according to experts, actively fuel inflammation in the body and the brain.

With the importance of whole foods in mind, Kulp emphasized that bread can be a valuable part of a mentally supportive diet.

"Too many people are focused on what to avoid in their diets, and not what to include," she said. "Often, healthy foods are being cut out because of misinformation from social media and the internet."

Whole-wheat bread is a great source of whole grains, Kulp noted.

Even for those with sensitivities, gluten-free breads made from quinoa, millet or sourdough options can be good alternatives, she said, adding, "There’s a bread for almost everyone."

As Sulack put it: "We cannot medicate our way out of what many are eating their way into."

The experts highlighted some key nutrients that are essential for mental health, including omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins (especially B6, B12, and folate), vitamin D, magnesium and amino acids like tryptophan.

These nutrients support mood regulation and are often deficient in people struggling with anxiety or depression, they noted.