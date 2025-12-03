Eating for pleasure may boost health, say experts — here are 6 foods to try

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Living well may have less to do with strict diets and more to do with choosing high-quality foods you enjoy, experts say.

New York-based registered dietitian Kelly Springer, founder of Kelly's Choice, said joyful eating can lower stress, improve digestion and support a healthier relationship with food. That doesn't mean "indulging without intention," she told Fox News Digital — but "it means choosing foods that make you feel good both physically and emotionally."

Simon Feldhaus, a Swiss longevity specialist with 30 years of experience, recently told CNBC's "Make It" that he doesn't believe in a single "healthy diet," but rather in eating foods that genuinely make people feel good.

COMMON FOOD MAY BOOST HEART HEALTH WITHOUT CHANGING YOUR LIFESTYLE

"For me, nutrition, food and eating, it's not a chemical, scientific-based thing, but emotional," he said.

"It's a little bit about science, but it also must be pleasurable for me to eat the fruit. Surely, there are some days where I don't follow these rules, but most of the days I do."

Below are the foods that experts say can spark joy and support long-term wellness.

1. High-quality dairy and cheese

Feldhaus centers his meals around quality proteins and fats. While he skips milk, he embraces yogurt.

"The most important thing is the quality of the food, not really what the food is," he said.

MAN ATE 1,000 SARDINES IN A MONTH, LOST 6 POUNDS AND 'SMELLED LIKE A FISH MARKET'

Dr. Amie Hornaman, a functional medicine doctor in Pennsylvania, agreed that ingredient quality is "everything." "Your cells are literally built from the food you eat," she told Fox News Digital.

Springer recommends paying attention to foods that are minimally processed and to read nutrition labels carefully.

2. Farm-raised, high-quality meats

Feldhaus doesn't obsess over which protein is best. What matters most, he said, is the source. For him, that means Swiss beef and locally raised meats.

"This kind of quality is what I try to get for every food I eat," he said.

Springer added, "High-quality cheeses or meats often contain fewer additives and provide higher nutrient density per serving, which may help with portion control while also providing better fuel for our bodies."

3. Seasonal vegetables

If it doesn't grow in Switzerland at that time of year, Feldhaus said he leaves it off his plate.

'MY WHOLE LIFE WAS A LIE': FORMER VEGAN CHEF SINKS HER TEETH INTO CATTLE RANCHING

Springer noted that seasonal produce is typically richer in nutrients because it's harvested at peak ripeness.

"It also tastes better when in season, which may encourage people to eat more vegetables," she said. "Eating seasonally provides greater variety as seasons change, offering a wider range of vitamins and minerals."

Eating with the seasons helps keep your body's natural rhythm on track, Hornaman added, and that rhythm plays a major role in metabolism and healthy aging.

4. Dark, flavorful breads

Feldhaus doesn't ban carbohydrates. Instead, he chooses the ones he genuinely enjoys, such as hearty wheat and dark breads.

Hornaman noted that this kind of approach can make nutritional sense.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Fast-acting carbohydrates are the No. 1 driver of insulin spikes, and insulin spikes are one of the fastest ways to sabotage metabolism, mood and longevity," Hornaman said.

Most people function better when they anchor meals around protein and fat and incorporate slower-digesting carbs such as whole grains, oats and sweet potatoes as needed for activity and hormonal balance, she added.

5. Omega-3-rich foods

Eggs, oily fish and other sources of omega-3s are staples in Feldhaus' diet. He calls egg yolks — rich in lecithin — essential for brain health and longevity.

"I eat a huge amount of eggs," he said.

Omega-3s help reduce inflammation, support brain function and strengthen cell membranes, Springer added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"This aids in improved mood, cognitive health and overall healthy aging," she said.

Hornaman agreed, saying, "When patients increase omega-3 intake, mood improves, anxiety drops and cognitive clarity comes back online."

6. Galactose sugar

This unusual carbohydrate gives Feldhaus energy without spiking insulin — and he believes it fuels his brain as well.

Some small studies suggest galactose may offer a low-glycemic energy source, while other research — particularly in animals — links high doses of D-galactose to oxidative stress and accelerated aging, prompting experts like Hornaman to warn that it's not a "magic bullet."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"This may be something that is approached with caution," Springer agreed. "Galactose will be metabolized differently than glucose, with a smaller insulin spike initially, but it still converts to glucose in the liver."

She added that people naturally consume galactose through high-quality dairy and seasonal produce.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Longevity relies on consistency," she said. "Choosing high-quality, minimally processed foods, enjoying what you eat and nourishing your body and your mind creates the foundation for lifelong health."

Fox News Digital reached out to Feldhaus for comment.