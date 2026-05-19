Award-winning chef says popular retailer has elite beef at bargain prices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A James Beard Award-winning chef says Walmart is one of the best places in America to buy USDA Prime beef — praising the retailer for offering high-quality cuts at affordable prices.

The endorsement comes as consumers continue searching for lower-cost grocery options without sacrificing quality, particularly for premium meats that have traditionally carried steep price tags.

Chris Shepherd, former executive chef and founder of Houston's Georgia James steakhouse, told Food & Wine that Walmart is an excellent place to buy Prime beef.

PRICE OF THIS SUMMER GRILLING STAPLE REMAINS AT RECORD HIGH AS BEEF LOVERS ADAPT

Prime beef is prized for its higher level of intramuscular fat, which improves flavor, tenderness and moisture, Shepherd told Food & Wine.

Shepherd noted that Walmart's Prime beef pricing is even competitive with Costco and Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart.

Food & Wine highlighted Walmart's partnership with beef producer McLaren Farms, which supplies beef for the retailer's "end-to-end Angus beef supply chain program."

Fox News Digital reached out to Walmart for comment on Shepherd’s praise and the retailer’s Prime beef program.

SAM'S CLUB NEARLY DONE WITH KEY PLAN TO REMOVE 40 HARMFUL INGREDIENTS FROM ITS FOOD AND DRINK

"I love what McLaren Farms and Walmart are doing in select stores … working with small farmers and fantastic Black Angus genetics to supply this program," Shepherd said.

Shepherd noted the available cuts are geared toward steak and barbecue lovers, including ribeyes, briskets, short ribs and tenderloins, as well as "Thor's Hammer and brisket burnt ends."

"The marbling on these cuts is based on the genetics [that] McLaren Farms has been working on for years, and now consumers are getting access to some of the best Black Angus beef in the world at a more affordable price," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

But the USDA Prime label doesn't tell the whole story, said Evan Carter, a Washington state-based food professional and host of the Meat Dudes podcast.

Contrary to popular belief, the grading system alone doesn't always guarantee premium meat, Carter told Fox News Digital.

"USDA Prime is strictly a grading system based on marbling and the age of the animal," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"It doesn't take into account how the cattle were raised, what they were fed, the genetics behind the animal or how the beef ultimately eats in terms of flavor and tenderness."

He also noted that two Prime steaks can differ significantly based on sourcing, feeding programs and handling, adding that Walmart's scale can make consistency more difficult.

"Ultimately, great beef isn't just about the grade. It’s about the full picture."

"That doesn't mean the beef is bad, but it does mean there can be variability," Carter said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Carter, who is also a Wagyu expert, recommends that customers always look into where their beef comes from and buy from sources that "give you more information about the ranch or program behind it."

"Ultimately, great beef isn't just about the grade. It's about the full picture," Carter concluded.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"But yes, there's a place for accessible Prime beef in the market, especially at a value price point."