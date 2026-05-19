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Award-winning chef says popular retailer has elite beef at bargain prices

Chain's Prime cuts pricing is even competitive with Costco and Sam's Club, says expert

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
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A James Beard Award-winning chef says Walmart is one of the best places in America to buy USDA Prime beef — praising the retailer for offering high-quality cuts at affordable prices.

The endorsement comes as consumers continue searching for lower-cost grocery options without sacrificing quality, particularly for premium meats that have traditionally carried steep price tags.

Chris Shepherd, former executive chef and founder of Houston's Georgia James steakhouse, told Food & Wine that Walmart is an excellent place to buy Prime beef.

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Prime beef is prized for its higher level of intramuscular fat, which improves flavor, tenderness and moisture, Shepherd told Food & Wine.

Shepherd noted that Walmart's Prime beef pricing is even competitive with Costco and Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart.

Man holding steak in grocery store

Steak lovers shopping for ribeyes, briskets and short ribs may find more Prime beef options at major retailers. (iStock)

Food & Wine highlighted Walmart's partnership with beef producer McLaren Farms, which supplies beef for the retailer's "end-to-end Angus beef supply chain program."

Fox News Digital reached out to Walmart for comment on Shepherd’s praise and the retailer’s Prime beef program.

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"I love what McLaren Farms and Walmart are doing in select stores … working with small farmers and fantastic Black Angus genetics to supply this program," Shepherd said.

Shepherd noted the available cuts are geared toward steak and barbecue lovers, including ribeyes, briskets, short ribs and tenderloins, as well as "Thor's Hammer and brisket burnt ends."

Walmart logo displayed on a store exterior

Walmart's Prime beef pricing was described as competitive with warehouse retailers like Costco and Sam's Club. (Robyn Beck/AFP)

"The marbling on these cuts is based on the genetics [that] McLaren Farms has been working on for years, and now consumers are getting access to some of the best Black Angus beef in the world at a more affordable price," he said.

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But the USDA Prime label doesn't tell the whole story, said Evan Carter, a Washington state-based food professional and host of the Meat Dudes podcast.

Contrary to popular belief, the grading system alone doesn't always guarantee premium meat, Carter told Fox News Digital.

Woman holding ground beef in grocery store

Food professionals say sourcing, cattle genetics and feeding programs can significantly affect beef quality and consistency. (iStock)

"USDA Prime is strictly a grading system based on marbling and the age of the animal," he said.

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"It doesn't take into account how the cattle were raised, what they were fed, the genetics behind the animal or how the beef ultimately eats in terms of flavor and tenderness."

A man's hand holds tongs as he prepares to turn over a steak on the grill.

Prime is the highest-quality beef in the USDA grading system. (iStock)

He also noted that two Prime steaks can differ significantly based on sourcing, feeding programs and handling, adding that Walmart's scale can make consistency more difficult.

"Ultimately, great beef isn't just about the grade. It’s about the full picture."

"That doesn't mean the beef is bad, but it does mean there can be variability," Carter said.

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Carter, who is also a Wagyu expert, recommends that customers always look into where their beef comes from and buy from sources that "give you more information about the ranch or program behind it."

"Ultimately, great beef isn't just about the grade. It's about the full picture," Carter concluded.

USDA Choice beef rib eye steaks displayed for sale at a supermarket

Some meat experts say consumers should research where beef comes from instead of relying only on USDA grading labels. (iStock)

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"But yes, there's a place for accessible Prime beef in the market, especially at a value price point."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

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