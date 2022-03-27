This delicious (and easy!) Brussels sprouts recipe could rock your world

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During National Nutrition Month in March (and all throughout the spring and summer), it's worth getting a little closer to a vegetable that has gotten a bad rap for far too long.

Brussels sprouts, a cruciferous vegetable, are an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin K, soluble fiber and foliate, as Alyssa Burnison, MS, RD, LN, of ProfilePlan.com, recently told Fox News Digital for an article about some of the best vegetables for your health.

Here's a quick, clear rundown of the positive properties of Brussels sprouts:

They’re rich in antioxidants.

They’re loaded with nutrients.

They’re packed with Vitamins A, C, and K.

They’re high in fiber.

They can lower cholesterol.

They can protect against cancer.

They're low in calories.

Brussels sprouts can also be delicious if prepared properly.

This recipe for Brussels sprouts includes cinnamon, which is very good for you.

The recipe also includes healthy walnuts, plus extra-virgin olive oil — a critical, polyphenols-packed pantry item that today appears to be an industry unto itself.

Bottom line: This original, easy-to-prepare stovetop recipe might have you giving Brussels sprouts another look — again and again.

Ingredients:

8-10 fresh Brussels sprouts, sliced thin, ends discarded

Extra virgin olive oil

Italian-style breadcrumbs

Goya’s Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning

Cinnamon

Chopped walnuts

(Optional: chopped celery; chopped broccoli; chopped onions; chopped apple)

Instructions:

Completely cover the bottom of a coated frying pan with extra virgin olive oil, heat on high.

Add Brussels sprout slices and begin stirring. (If using celery, broccoli or onions, add here.)

Sprinkle on breadcrumbs as desired; continue stirring.

Add dash of Adobo as desired.

Add dash of cinnamon as desired.

Add walnuts.

Continue stirring; lower heat.

Add more olive oil and breadcrumbs as desired. Keep turning sprouts in pan.

(If using apple, add here.)

Food should be sizzling and slightly browned (from start to finish) within 3-5 minutes.

(Do not overcook!)

Remove from heat; serve promptly.

Note: Adding chopped tomatoes, even ground beef to this recipe makes for a really hearty meal.

Frying an egg with the ingredients (right in the same pan) also works really well.

Also, feel free to toss on any microgreens you might have in the frig; they make a nice addition.