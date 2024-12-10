Drinking certain types of coffee can bring some health benefits, but the add-ins matter

Your morning coffee, midday pick-me-up cup or after-dinner specialty java is not only satisfying, it could provide health perks, too.

Recent research reveals that caffeine has health benefits for most moderate coffee drinkers.

Such moderate coffee intake – about two to five cups a day – is linked to a lower likelihood of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, liver and endometrial cancers, Parkinson's disease and depression, according to Harvard University.

With so many coffee options out there, Fox News Digital asked two nutrition experts for their picks and passes when it comes to java. While not all options and types of coffee are covered here, here's what the experts said about the following.

Filtered coffee

Filtered coffee may be the best option for many people, given that paper filters remove compounds that can raise cholesterol levels, Kelly Homesley, a registered dietitian with Novant Health Bariatric Solutions in Charlotte, North Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

She also noted that filtered coffee also retains the beneficial antioxidants that are found in coffee, as these can make their way through the filtering process.

"This makes it better for your heart compared to unfiltered coffee choices like espresso or cold brew," Homesley said.

But add-ins to your coffee ultimately determine the health profile of the drink, Homesley said.

"It really comes down to what you have added to it, like milk, milk alternatives, sugar, flavored syrups, etc.," she said.

Cold brew

Different from ice coffee, a cold brew is created by steeping coffee grounds in either room-temperature water or cold water for several hours and "can be made in cold brew makers fitted with a mesh or filtered compartment for grounds or in a large container," according to Food & Wine.

This process yields some taste and health benefits.

"A pro of cold brew is that it is less acidic than the hot-brew choices, so if you suffer from acid reflux, you may tolerate this better," Homesley said.

Espresso

Espresso offers a caffeine surge – but be mindful of the digestive side effects, Homesley said.

A quick jolt comes from an espresso, as it is a concentrated form of coffee that's brewed with high pressure within finely ground coffee beans.

"Portion control is crucial because of the concentrated caffeine content, so if consuming espresso, you should stick to just one shot," Homesley advised.

"Espresso contains 4½ times the amount of caffeine per ounce than regular coffee does."

Because caffeine acts as a stimulant that can adversely affect blood pressure, if you are enjoying the same amount of espresso per day as you would coffee, this could result in elevated blood pressure, Homesley said.

Espresso can also cause gastrointestinal issues as it is the most acidic of these choices and can lead to acid reflux, Homesley told Fox News Digital.

"It can also cause gastrointestinal distress and exacerbate symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome as it stimulates your gastrointestinal tract," she added.

Cappuccino

This trendy drink, created with layers of espresso, steamed milk and milk foam on top, can vary in health benefits depending on how it's made.

"Because it has some milk, though, if using dairy milk, soy milk or pea protein milk, a cappuccino can provide some protein to keep you satisfied and support more stable blood sugar," Jessica Cording, a registered dietitian, health coach and author who practices in New York and New Jersey, told Fox News Digital.

(The terms "latte" and "cappuccino" may seem to be interchangeable. Both beverages are espresso-based, have origins in Italy, are widely available today and often come in hot or iced varieties. But despite their similarities, they are not the same thing.)

Coffee add-ins

The healthiness of a particular coffee depends on the type and amount of milk or cream used and how that aligns with someone's health goals, Cording said.

"For my clients who tolerate dairy and like to put milk or cream in their coffee, I'll often recommend whole milk as a good middle-of-the-road option," Cording said.

For those who don't consume dairy, plant-based options are available — but Cording advised people when shopping to check labels as these products may have added sugar.

"And keep in mind that most coffee chains use sweetened plant-based milks in their drinks," she said.

If you want to add sugar, consider limiting it to reduce calories and carbs, choose a sugar substitute or add spices such as nutmeg or cinnamon to give your coffee a non-sugary kick.

For some, a coffee-shop indulgence is a fun way to socialize or enjoy a favorite brew with a little flair.

This is fine – on occasion, Cording said.

"An occasional high-sugar, high-calorie coffee beverage enjoyed as a treat won't make or break an overall healthy diet, but when people routinely consume a significant amount of additional calories and sugar, it may have an impact on their health and make it harder to meet their goals," Cording said.

A good approach, she said, is making small changes by swapping out certain ingredients or having smaller portion sizes.

Drinking decaf coffee may also be an option for many people.

For example, Cording said, if someone has a large coffee with cream and three teaspoons of sugar twice a day, that person could try switching to whole milk and gradually working his or her way down to one teaspoon of sugar – or have just one coffee per day if unwilling to adjust what is added to it.

Aside from the add-ins, drinking decaf coffee may also be an option for many people.

Decaf coffee, however, is not completely caffeine-free and actually contains varying amounts of caffeine, according to Healthline.

Still, for those who are sensitive to caffeine, it may be a better choice than other types of coffee.

