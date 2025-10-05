Your morning coffee could be sabotaging your prescription drugs without you knowing it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For many people, the day doesn’t start until coffee does. But if you take prescription drugs or supplements, that caffeine hit might do more than perk you up: it can alter how your body absorbs medication, amplify side effects or dull a drug’s impact.

Here’s how caffeine interacts with different types of medications, and how to time your coffee to stay in the clear.

Medications that affect heart rate and blood pressure

Caffeine itself raises heart rate and blood pressure temporarily, so pairing it with drugs that influence the cardiovascular system can create unwanted overlap.

Blood thinners

Caffeine can affect how blood clots in the same way blood thinners do. That means, when combined, it may heighten your risk of bruising or bleeding, according to medical experts.

Cold and allergy remedies

Many "non-drowsy" over-the-counter cold and allergy medications already contain stimulants to fight fatigue. Add coffee, and the combo can cause sleeplessness, jitteriness or raised blood sugar. This is why experts generally recommend skipping caffeine while taking stimulant-based cold remedies.

By contrast, drowsy formulas containing diphenhydramine don’t interact with caffeine in this way.

Melatonin supplements

On the flip side, melatonin promotes rest. Drinking coffee near bedtime, or alongside melatonin, undermines its effectiveness. Research also suggests frequent caffeine use may suppress your body’s natural melatonin production over time.

Blood pressure medications

Caffeine’s own short-term spike in blood pressure can lead to an increased risk of heart-related complications such as stroke or heart attack.

According to academic medical center and community hospital network, University Hospitals, blood pressure drugs also rely on consistent absorption to keep levels stable — something caffeine can easily disrupt, as is the case with the medications below.

Medications that depend on steady absorption

Some drugs only work properly when absorbed under specific conditions. According to experts, caffeine can disrupt that balance.

Thyroid hormone treatments

The American Thyroid Association warns that coffee taken within an hour of thyroid medication can sharply reduce absorption. They recommend waiting 30–60 minutes before reaching for your cup.

Osteoporosis treatments

Certain osteoporosis medications must be taken on an empty stomach with plain water; pairing them with coffee can block absorption entirely. Research in Osteoporosis International also links high caffeine intake to a greater risk of bone loss over time.

Alzheimer’s disease drugs

Caffeine constricts blood vessels and tightens the blood-brain barrier, potentially limiting how much Alzheimer’s medication reaches the brain and reducing its therapeutic benefit.

Medications that interact through our nervous system and muscles

Caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant, which means it can either amplify or counteract drugs that affect brain chemistry.

Asthma treatments

Some asthma medications open airways by relaxing muscles, but their side effects include jitteriness and restlessness, which are similar to caffeine’s. Taken together, they can intensify these experiences, according to Harvard Health.

Mental health medications

Caffeine and certain antidepressants are metabolized by the same liver enzymes. If you mix them too closely, the interference may reduce the antidepressant’s potency, or amplify the stimulant effects of caffeine, according to University Hospitals.

The same source notes that caffeine can interfere with antipsychotic drugs as well, reducing their intended impact.

None of this means you have to abandon your morning coffee, because in most cases, it’s not the caffeine itself; it’s when you drink it.

Giving your medication at least 30 to 60 minutes of breathing room (or longer, depending on your prescription) usually allows both to work as intended.

When in doubt, confirm with your doctor or pharmacist. A small change in timing can keep your treatment on track and your coffee habit intact.