Gordon Ramsay responds to 'overexaggerated' reaction after alleged dog-inside-restaurant drama

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Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently responded after a viral TikTok video allegedly filmed at one of his London restaurants sparked discussion online about a dog seen standing near diners.

The incident reportedly took place at Ramsay's Street Pizza restaurant in London, where a customer took video of a dog standing on a pee pad while people were eating nearby.

The video quickly spread across TikTok, with many users criticizing the situation as unsanitary and questioning whether pets should be allowed inside restaurants at all.

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"This is foul," one commenter wrote.

Another person added, "I'm a dog owner and this is still a massive no."

Many also expressed disbelief that the alleged incident even happened at one of Ramsay's restaurants — given the celebrity chef's stellar reputation for top-of-the-line restaurant hygiene.

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"I know Gordon Ramsay [is] probably fuming right now," one user wrote before Ramsay publicly addressed the controversy.

Others said they would have left the restaurant.

"I would've walked out immediately," one commenter wrote.

Some viewers wondered whether the situation violated health regulations.

"How is that not a health code violation?" another user asked.

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Ramsay addressed the controversy in comments to TMZ, saying the situation had been "overexaggerated."

"What we have seen is the CCTV footage, and under no circumstances did that dog do pee or poop," Ramsay said.

Importantly, he also clarified that dogs are only permitted on the restaurant's outdoor terrace.

Etiquette expert Diane Gottsman, founder of the Protocol School of Texas in San Antonio, told Fox News Digital the situation likely depends on the type of restaurant and whether it is considered pet friendly.

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"If a pet can be taken outside, that would be the best choice," Gottsman said, speaking generally about etiquette matters.

She added that while some patrons would understandably be uncomfortable with the situation, others may appreciate that the owners attempted to avoid an accident on the restaurant floor by using a pee pad.

"Don't take it out on Gordon Ramsay. Take it out on the [dog] owner who allowed it."

Gottsman noted that most restaurants, particularly fine-dining establishments, would likely not permit pets or pee pads indoors.

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"Similar to bringing a tired, young child who is crying, there is a time [and] place to bring your pets," she said.

Even after Ramsay's response, debate over the incident continued online.

Some commenters defended the restaurant and argued the backlash was excessive.

"Don't take it out on Gordon Ramsay," one user wrote. "Take it out on the [dog] owner who allowed it."

Another commenter added, "Y'all are taking this way too seriously."

Others, however, said the issue was less about the dog itself and more about owners bringing pets into indoor dining spaces.

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The controversy ultimately sparked a broader online discussion about hygiene standards, restaurant etiquette and pets in public spaces.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ramsay's representatives for additional comment.