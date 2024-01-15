Gluten-free lifestyle: Debunking myths and deciding if the diet is right for you

The gluten-free lifestyle has gained in popularity in recent years, with many people considering or adopting this dietary choice — and many absolutely needing to, for health reasons.

The decision to go gluten-free, however, is not one to be taken lightly, as it involves more than just swapping out certain foods.

What is gluten?

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye and their derivatives.

It provides elasticity to dough, contributing to the structure of baked goods. For people with celiac disease, gluten consumption triggers an immune response, damaging the small intestine lining.

"This autoimmune disorder is estimated to affect 1 in 100 people worldwide, but only about 30% are properly diagnosed," says the Celiac Disease Foundation.

How do you know if you should go gluten-free?

1. Celiac disease diagnosis

If you have been diagnosed with celiac disease through medical testing, a strict gluten-free diet is the only effective treatment. "Celiac disease can develop at any age after people start consuming gluten. Left untreated, celiac disease can lead to additional serious health problems, and complete elimination is necessary," according to the Celiac Disease Foundation.

2. Non-celiac gluten sensitivity

If you experience symptoms like bloating, abdominal pain, fatigue or headaches after consuming gluten, but you test negative for celiac disease, you might have non-celiac gluten sensitivity.

The National Library of Medicine gives the definition of non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS) as "a condition characterized by intestinal and extra-intestinal symptoms related to the ingestion of gluten-containing foods in the absence of celiac disease and wheat allergy."

In such cases, experimenting with a gluten-free diet under the guidance of a health care professional can help determine if symptoms improve.

3. Wheat allergy

If you have a diagnosed wheat allergy, which is different from gluten sensitivity, eliminating gluten-containing grains is essential. This allergy can cause symptoms ranging from mild to severe, including itching, swelling, difficulty breathing or anaphylaxis.

4. Observing symptom patterns

Pay attention to your body's response to gluten-containing foods. If you consistently experience digestive issues, fatigue or other symptoms after consuming gluten, it may be worth exploring the possibility of gluten sensitivity.

Which foods are high in gluten?

What are 6 symptoms of a gluten allergy?

What are the potential benefits of going gluten-free?

What are the cons of being gluten-free?

1. Nutrient deficiencies

Gluten-containing grains provide essential nutrients like fiber, B-vitamins and iron.

Without careful planning, a gluten-free diet may lead to nutrient deficiencies, especially if individuals rely heavily on processed gluten-free products.

2. Expense

Gluten-free alternatives are often more expensive than their gluten-containing counterparts.

The cost of specialty gluten-free products, such as bread, pasta and snacks, can significantly impact grocery expenses.

3. Limited food choices

Adopting a gluten-free diet may limit food choices, especially when dining out or attending social events.

Many traditional dishes and restaurant options contain gluten, making it challenging to find suitable alternatives.

4. Difficulty dining out

Eating at restaurants can become more challenging as not all establishments offer gluten-free menu options. Cross-contamination is also a concern as gluten-free dishes may come into contact with gluten during preparation.

5. Social and emotional impact

The social aspect of sharing meals with others may be affected, leading to feelings of isolation or exclusion. Managing dietary restrictions in social settings can be emotionally challenging.

6. Hidden gluten

Gluten can hide in unexpected places, such as sauces, dressings and processed foods. Reading labels becomes crucial to avoid unintentional gluten exposure.

7. Potential weight gain

It's important for individuals considering a gluten-free diet to weigh the potential drawbacks against any perceived benefits.

Before making significant dietary changes, consulting with health care professionals or registered dietitians is crucial to ensure a well-balanced and nutritionally adequate diet that meets individual health needs.