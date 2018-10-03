New air traffic controller standards, thanks to Tucker?
In an exclusive investigation on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,', viewers were warned about the war on standards at the FAA. In the name of diversity, federal officials devalued a skills-based test for hiring air traffic controllers, and implemented a biographical questionaire whose purpose wasn't hiring skilled controllers, but ensuring those hired were of the right race. It sparked a major reaction, and now the Department of Transportation says it's ready to revise its policies.