Fans are demanding these 10 vanished ’80s and ’90s snacks return to store shelves

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From lunchbox staples to after-school treats, some of the most iconic snacks of the 1980s, ’90s and early 2000s have disappeared from store shelves — but not from memory.

Fans are still talking about their nostalgic favorites decades later, from frozen treats to tangy candies and quirky fruit snacks. Many were discontinued due to shifting tastes, corporate shakeups or recipe changes, while others have briefly returned or inspired copycats.

Recent roundups, including one from the Fast Food Club, have revisited some of the most beloved discontinued snacks — here are 10 fans still want back.

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1. Planters PB Crisps

Launched in 1992, Planters PB Crisps, peanut-shaped cookies with a crunchy shell and a creamy peanut butter center, remain one of the most requested discontinued snacks online.

"PB Crisps were an utterly delectable mid-90s snack food," a website solely dedicated to bringing the snack back reads. "After being discontinued for many years, there still isn't a comparable snack."

2. Butterfinger BBs

These bite-size versions of the classic candy bar tapped into the early ’90s "mini" candy trend, while "The Simpsons" marketing boosted their popularity among younger fans.

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Butterfinger BB’s were discontinued in 2006 due to production issues, briefly returned as Butterfinger Bites in 2009, and were later reformulated again after Ferrero acquired the brand in 2018, according to reports.

3. Altoids Sours

Altoids Sours, launched by Wrigley in the early 2000s, were packaged in distinctive metal tins and delivered an intense tartness before turning sweet. Discontinued around 2010 due to declining sales, they became a cult favorite with a strong resale market, modern knockoffs and lasting social media buzz.

"I used to eat them so much that my tongue would get raw from the citric acid … and I would still eat one more," one Reddit user commented in a thread about nostalgia.

4. Jell-O Pudding Pops

These frozen treats offered a creamy, pudding-like texture with chocolate and vanilla swirls that made them a staple of childhood summers and one of the most-missed desserts of the 1980s and 1990s, according to reports.

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They were discontinued after corporate changes, and fans now recreate them at home using instant pudding mix.

5. Keebler Magic Middles

These shortbread cookies hid rich, gooey fillings such as fudge and peanut butter inside, serving as an early example of the "hidden filling" cookie concept that helped set them apart from competitors.

6. Hershey Swoops

Shaped like Pringles, these thin slices of chocolate stood out from traditional candy bars and came in flavors like Almond Joy and York Peppermint Patties.

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"Man, I can still taste the texture of these," a commenter wrote in the subreddit r/nostalgia.

The treat fizzled out because consumers weren’t sold on the concept of too little chocolate and too much packaging, according to Mashed.

7. Doritos Salsa Rio

The Doritos flavor combined savory, smoky and tomato-heavy notes, giving the chips a salsa-like taste. Commercials in 1989 featured Jay Leno pitching the chips as "something different," using his signature humor to highlight the bold flavor.

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They were discontinued after a short run, however, though are frequently cited as one of the most-missed Doritos flavors.

8. Original Planters Cheez Balls

Planters Cheez Balls, first introduced in 1981, became a fan favorite thanks to their light, cheesy crunch and iconic blue canister, but were discontinued in 2006 after Kraft streamlined its snack lineup. Their cult following never faded, and years of fan demand helped bring them back in 2018 in classic-style packaging, though many still chase the original formula.

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"There is just no other product like it, and I’ve tried them all," someone said in a subreddit dedicated to the 1980s. "One of the best snacks of all time."

9. Cheetos Paws

These paw-shaped snacks, inspired by Cheetos mascot Chester Cheetah, featured the same signature cheesy coating as classic Cheetos, with a playful design that made them especially fun — albeit messy — to eat.

Cheetos Paws have returned periodically in limited releases in the 2010s and 2020s, often driven by nostalgia marketing.

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10. Shark Bites fruit snacks

Introduced by General Mills’ in the late 1980s, these shark-shaped gummies were known for their unique texture and the rare "Great White" piece. But recipe changes tied to removing artificial colors and flavors altered the taste and texture and eliminated the iconic Great White, disappointing fans, according to Sporked.

"The bite-through on those things were exquisite," recalled one person commented in a 1990s subreddit.