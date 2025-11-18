Expand / Collapse search
'Naked' Doritos and Cheetos with no artificial dyes or flavors to hit the market soon, but are they healthier?

Registered dietitian praises 'turn toward health' while fitness expert warns snacks remain ultra-processed

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
PepsiCo is stripping the color — but not the flavor — from two of America's favorite snacks.

In a Nov. 13 news release, the company announced it would introduce a line of "Simply NKD" branded Doritos and Cheetos, which are colorless and made without artificial flavors or dyes.

The new "naked" Doritos will come in the Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch flavors, while the Cheetos will be available in the Puffs and Flamin' Hot varieties.

The snacks will roll out to U.S. stores starting on Dec. 1.

In a statement, PepsiCo Foods U.S. CEO Rachel Ferdinando said the regular packs of Doritos and Cheetos will "remain unchanged."

Bags of new Simply NKD Cheetos, Doritos chips

PepsiCo unveiled new colorless Doritos and Cheetos under its "Simply NKD" label, keeping bold flavor but removing dyes. (PepsiCo)

"NKD is an additive option, not a replacement, introduced to meet consumer demand," Ferdinando said.

"This move underscores our commitment to flavor leadership, demonstrating that our taste remains strong even without visual cues. As part of our broader transformation, we are expanding choices while still protecting our iconic brands. More choices, same flavor, same brand power."

Hernán Tantardini, chief marketing officer of PepsiCo Foods for the U.S., said the new snacks may pioneer a "snacking revolution, or a renaissance."

"We are reinventing our iconic — and most famous — brands to deliver options with the bold flavors fans know and love, now reimagined without any colors or artificial flavors," Tantardini said.

Doritos Nacho cheese (left) pictured next to new Simply NKD Nacho Cheese (right)

The "Simply NKD" collection introduces a colorless twist on classic Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch Doritos. (Brielle Patton, D3 Studio)

Julie E. Health, a registered dietitian based in California, told Fox News Digital that she "loved" the decision and hopes that cereal brands take note.

"As a food expert and mom, I am thrilled to see companies realize they can take out the harmful chemicals and use things like sweet potatoes, carrots and other real food[s] to make snack chips," she said.

"When the biggest snack food companies make a turn toward health, that's a big message to parents and kids alike, and it makes it easier for parents to keep their kids safe."

Stephen Campolo, a fitness trainer and weight-loss expert based in Naples, Florida, told Fox News Digital that the new products were "a smart response" to rising worries about hyperactivity and inflammation.

Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Crunchy (left) pictured next to new Simply NKD Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Crunchy (right)

Despite the colorless appearance, PepsiCo insists the same "bold flavors fans know and love" remain unchanged. (Brielle Patton, D3 Studio)

"Less junk in the ingredients is always a win for cleaner eating," Campolo said. 

"But let's be real: these are still ultra-processed snacks loaded with refined carbs, sodium and empty calories that spike blood sugar and fuel fat storage."

Instead, Campolo said the real game-changer for consumers is portion control.

Woman holding chips

Campolo called the change a "smart response" to rising health concerns, though he warned the snacks would remain processed. (iStock)

"Stick to one small handful [of the snacks] and pair it with protein like nuts or cheese to blunt the carb crash," he advised. 

"Treat them as an occasional indulgence, not a daily staple, and you'll protect your waistline without missing the crunch."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

