'Naked' Doritos and Cheetos with no artificial dyes or flavors to hit the market soon, but are they healthier?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

PepsiCo is stripping the color — but not the flavor — from two of America's favorite snacks.

In a Nov. 13 news release, the company announced it would introduce a line of "Simply NKD" branded Doritos and Cheetos, which are colorless and made without artificial flavors or dyes.

The new "naked" Doritos will come in the Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch flavors, while the Cheetos will be available in the Puffs and Flamin' Hot varieties.

KFC BRINGS BACK FAN-FAVORITE HONEY BBQ FLAVOR AS FAST-FOOD WARS HEAT UP

The snacks will roll out to U.S. stores starting on Dec. 1.

In a statement, PepsiCo Foods U.S. CEO Rachel Ferdinando said the regular packs of Doritos and Cheetos will "remain unchanged."

"NKD is an additive option, not a replacement, introduced to meet consumer demand," Ferdinando said.

"This move underscores our commitment to flavor leadership, demonstrating that our taste remains strong even without visual cues. As part of our broader transformation, we are expanding choices while still protecting our iconic brands. More choices, same flavor, same brand power."

Hernán Tantardini, chief marketing officer of PepsiCo Foods for the U.S., said the new snacks may pioneer a "snacking revolution, or a renaissance."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We are reinventing our iconic — and most famous — brands to deliver options with the bold flavors fans know and love, now reimagined without any colors or artificial flavors," Tantardini said.

Fox News Digital reached out to PepsiCo for additional comment.

Julie E. Health, a registered dietitian based in California, told Fox News Digital that she "loved" the decision and hopes that cereal brands take note.

"As a food expert and mom, I am thrilled to see companies realize they can take out the harmful chemicals and use things like sweet potatoes, carrots and other real food[s] to make snack chips," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"When the biggest snack food companies make a turn toward health, that's a big message to parents and kids alike, and it makes it easier for parents to keep their kids safe."

Stephen Campolo, a fitness trainer and weight-loss expert based in Naples, Florida, told Fox News Digital that the new products were "a smart response" to rising worries about hyperactivity and inflammation.

"Less junk in the ingredients is always a win for cleaner eating," Campolo said.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"But let's be real: these are still ultra-processed snacks loaded with refined carbs, sodium and empty calories that spike blood sugar and fuel fat storage."

Instead, Campolo said the real game-changer for consumers is portion control.

"Stick to one small handful [of the snacks] and pair it with protein like nuts or cheese to blunt the carb crash," he advised.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Treat them as an occasional indulgence, not a daily staple, and you'll protect your waistline without missing the crunch."