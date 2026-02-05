Expand / Collapse search
Restaurants

Buffets make old-school comeback as Americans hunt for dining value: 'Financial genius'

Personal finance expert says buffets offer 'tremendous value' to American families

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Las Vegas-based TikToker documents long lines at buffet as tourist season ramps up Video

Las Vegas-based TikToker documents long lines at buffet as tourist season ramps up

TikTok creator Dave O. Shepardson, based in Las Vegas, showed the long buffet line at the MGM Grand.

As Americans tighten budgets and experience menu price fatigue, some are heading to a familiar, affordable option: buffets.

Last year, Yelp released its 2026 Trends Forecast and found that searches for "all-you-can-eat buffet near me" surged 252%.

The data was gathered between September 2024 and August 2025, compared to the previous year — and it's not just traditional buffets growing in popularity.

Asian cuisine drives "much of this [buffet] revival," according to Yelp.

"Searches for 'Indian food buffet near me' have jumped dramatically (up 459%), along with classic dishes like biryani chicken (up 49%)," the report said.

People filling up buffet plates

Americans facing higher menu prices are increasingly turning to buffet dining as inflation reshapes how families search for affordable meals. (iStock)

But do buffets actually save people money?

And what do they do to our waistlines? 

Why buffets make financial sense

The interest in buffets ties directly to inflation, "training America to hunt for value again," said Ted Jenkin, a managing partner at the wealth management firm Exit Wealth Advisors in Georgia.

"When eggs are five bucks and burgers are $20, unlimited food for one flat price starts to feel like financial genius," he added.

Buffet restaurants provide "tremendous" value, Jenkin said — especially to families struggling to make ends meet.

Diner handing check to waiter

Buffets provide "tremendous" value to customers, a financial advisor told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

"When restaurants quietly cut portion sizes but raise prices, consumers notice. At a buffet, nobody's counting your fries and fried chicken — and that's exactly the appeal."

How to eat wisely at a buffet

A good rule of thumb for buffet dining is to fill half your plate with vegetables, said Whitney Stuart, dietitian and owner of Whitness Nutrition.

The Texas-based expert recommended making a quarter of your plate protein, while the other quarter could be whatever keeps you satisfied.

"Being selective rather than sampling everything can help reduce mindless overeating."

"Research consistently shows that starting with lean protein and fiber-rich foods, such as vegetables, increases levels of satiety hormones like GLP-1 and PYY," Stuart said.

"This helps people naturally consume fewer calories, [and] this strategy can prevent repeated trips to the buffet, which often leads to increased intake without added satisfaction."

Other key rules are to cut back on liquid calories — focus on water — and eat slowly to allow your gut-brain connection to register a satiety signal, Stuart said.

Man holding buffet plate

Starting meals with protein and fiber-rich foods may help diners manage appetite and calorie intake at buffets, experts say. (iStock)

"Being selective rather than sampling everything can help reduce mindless overeating," she added.

"Remember, dessert doesn't have to be automatic."

Buffets don't cause weight gain — mindless eating does, Stuart stressed.

"A protein- and fiber-first approach enables people to enjoy buffets while supporting blood sugar, digestion and overall health," she concluded. 

Man filling up plate of food at buffet counter in restaurant

Buffet-style restaurants offering customization allow diners more control over ingredients and portion balance. (iStock)

Consumers should also be wary of sauces, advised Alon Laniado, founder of the weight loss platform Fitmate Coach.

Sauces "are often where calories add up quickly," the California-based expert told Fox News Digital.

"Buffets that allow customization — such as hot pot or soup-based setups — give diners more control, letting them choose lighter broths, limit added oils and rely more on spices and herbs for flavor." 

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

