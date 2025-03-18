Food choices that can boost your vision and protect against eye disease

Does better vision start on your plate? By incorporating foods rich in certain vitamins and nutrients, you may be helping to protect your eyesight and lowering the risk of certain eye diseases, ophthalmologists told Fox News Digital.

A diet high in leafy greens has "been shown to slow the progression of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) by over 40%," according to Dr. Rudrani Banik, an ophthalmologist at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.

AMD is one of the leading causes of blindness in older adults, according to the National Eye Institute.

Banik, author of the book, "Beyond Carrots: Best Foods for Eye Health A to Z," told Fox News Digital that eating three or more servings of fruits and vegetables per day may also reduce the risk of cataracts and glaucoma.

Those who currently have an eye condition may need to follow a more tailored diet, according to Dr. Michelle Andreoli, an Illinois ophthalmologist and clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

"For example, macular degeneration patients are encouraged to eat foods that are high in antioxidants and take specific supplements that have been shown to slow the progression of their disease," Andreoli told Fox News Digital.

Another example of disease-specific dietary recommendations, she said, is for patients with dry eye syndrome to drink a lot of water, avoid caffeine and alcohol, and take an oral omega-3 supplement.

"These nutrition choices can help [reduce] the symptoms in some dry eye patients," Andreoli said.

Other dietary choices that may help individuals with dry eye conditions include fatty fish, seeds, nuts, water and maqui berry extract, said Banik.

Patients with glaucoma may benefit from a daily meal routine that includes berries, fruits and vegetables, Banik told Fox News Digital.

She said that individuals diagnosed with AMD may be encouraged to include leafy greens and the spices turmeric and saffron in their diet.

Important vitamins, nutrients for eye health

Foods rich in vitamin E and C, lutein, zinc, zeaxanthin and omega-3 fatty acids have been associated with a reduced risk of cataract, AMD and other age-related eye conditions, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Vitamin A is also an important vitamin for vision, according to eye experts.

"Vitamin A deficiency can lead to night blindness, severe dry eye and ocular surface deposits called Bitot spots," Banik told Fox News Digital. "Vitamin A deficiency in the eye is known as xerophthalmia."

She said vision issues from severe vitamin A deficiency "can be reversed with prompt supplementation."

A recent study from Tufts University in Massachusetts found that consuming 2 ounces – about two handfuls – of lutein-rich pistachios daily may significantly improve eye health by increasing macular pigment optical density (MPOD).

The study authors noted that MPOD protects the retina and is linked to a reduced risk of age-related macular degeneration.

Lutein helps filter out harmful blue light from computer screens and sunlight; it may also help reduce damage to the eye, according to the study that was published in the Jan. 2025 issue of Nutrition and Disease. It was funded by the American Pistachio Growers and National Institutes of Health.

"Pistachios contain lutein and zeaxanthin, two crucial nutrients for eye health," Banik, who was not part of the study, told Fox News Digital.

"These nutrients are macular carotenoids – shown to help fight AMD and also help with symptoms of digital eye strain (glare, poor contrast sensitivity, blurred vision, etc.)"

One of the easiest ways to get vitamin A is by consuming foods that contain beta-carotene, according to Laura Feldman, a registered dietitian and director of the undergraduate Didactic Program in Dietetics at Long Island University in New York.

"Beta-carotene, a type of pigment called a carotenoid, turns into vitamin A inside of the body," Feldman told Fox News Digital.

Feldman said dark green, orange and yellow vegetables, including carrots, sweet potatoes and spinach, are good sources of vitamin A.

It is important to include carotenoids such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which are considered antioxidants — "meaning it helps protect the body's cells from damage," Feldman said.

Sources of carotenoids include egg yolks, plus a variety of fruits and vegetables.

The mineral zinc is also important for retina health, according to Deborah Salvatore, a registered dietitian and director of graduate nutrition programs at Long Island University.

"Zinc can be found in kidney beans, poultry or lean red meat and fortified cereals," Salvatore told Fox News Digital.

Most people don't get enough omega-3 fatty acids in their diets, she also said.

"These are helpful for maintaining eye health and supporting visual function," she said. "Sources include salmon, chia seeds, walnuts or flax seeds."

Eye-friendly food list

Banik suggested incorporating the following foods to support overall eye health.

1. Leafy greens (spinach, kale, arugula, collard greens) and berries (blueberries, bilberries, blackberries)

2. Fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, anchovies, sardines, herring) rich in omega-3s

3. Nuts and seeds

4. Yellow and orange bell peppers

5. Corn

6. Peaches and nectarines

Eye-healthy menu idea

Salvatore, who has culinary training from Johnson & Wales University, suggested the following eye-healthy menu.

Breakfast: Spinach omelet with two whole eggs, sweet potato home fries and orange slices

Lunch: Kale salad with olive oil, salt and pepper, fresh lemon juice with grilled chicken or black-eyed peas and red peppers, sprinkled with walnuts and a slice of whole wheat avocado toast

Snack: Greek yogurt with strawberries and chia seeds

Dinner: Broiled salmon with lemon slices, roasted carrots and quinoa or brown rice