Food sold at gas station explodes into health-focused restaurant chain

A Cuban-born chef who fled to the United States with his family when he was 5 years old is now at the helm of Carrot Express, a health-conscious restaurant with almost 30 locations throughout South Florida and New York.

Mario Laufer's introduction to America began in 1961. But his taste of the industry that would become his career didn't take root until the early 1990s, when he started selling food at his cousin's gas station in Miami Beach.

The original Carrot Express opened in 2012, not far from the gas station where he got his start making "simple but great" food, Laufer told Fox News Digital in an interview. (See the video at the top of this article.)

At the gas station, Laufer would serve "simple stuff" like pita sandwiches and chicken or tuna salads.

When he opened a true eatery of his own eventually, Laufer was determined to offer fresh, healthy and delicious foods.

Laufer chose the name as an ode to The Last Carrot, a restaurant in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood that he used to frequent in high school.

"I was obsessed with that place," he recalled.

It was also "fresh and simple" – a formula he's tried to replicate with his menu offerings, he said.

"I'm very conscious of the quality of my food and about the ingredients that I use and about the fish that I use and about the oils that I use," Laufer said.

One menu item that's become a favorite at Carrot Express is Mario's Favorite Chicken Bowl.

"Everybody loved it. That's how it started."

It's inspired by a meal Laufer would often throw together while at work.

"Everybody was wanting to know what I was eating – all my employees and all my customers," Laufer said.

"So, everybody loved it. That's how it started."

Mario's Favorite Chicken Bowl recipe from Carrot Express

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

5 ounces cubed chicken

4 ounces pre-cooked brown rice

4 ounces pre-cooked quinoa

1 handful spinach

1 teaspoon chopped scallions

1 tablespoon chopped almonds

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 ounces citrus sauce (see below)

1 ounce sesame seeds (for garnish)

(Note: The chicken can be substituted with 1 portion of tofu or ahi tuna poke.)

Directions

1. Heat olive oil in a skillet at medium heat.

2. Add scallions and sauté. Add the chicken and sauté until cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Add spinach.

3. Add 1 ounce of citrus sauce, stirring until the greens are slightly wilted. Add brown rice, quinoa, 2 ounces of citrus sauce, salt and pepper and mix until everything is evenly coated.

4. Cook for 5 minutes.

5. Serve in a bowl and top with 1 ounce of citrus sauce and chopped almonds. Garnish with sesame seeds (optional).

Citrus sauce

Ingredients

1½ ounces orange juice

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lime juice

1⁄3 teaspoon honey

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

1. Whisk all ingredients together until fully combined.

2. Use immediately or store in the refrigerator.

This recipe is owned by Carrot Express and was shared with Fox News Digital.