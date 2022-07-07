Filipino chicken adobo is 'tender, garlicky' bliss: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ready for an exquisite chicken dinner? Adobo is a traditional Filipino dish of chicken or pork that's stewed in vinegar, garlic, soy sauce, bay leaves and peppercorns.

Below, we’ve got the recipe for Filipino chicken adobo by Abby Cooper of stemandspoon.com, and you may want to add the flavor-packed dish to your supper arsenal.

"This is an adaptation of my mom’s authentic Filipino chicken adobo recipe which is very near and dear to my heart. She always threw it together quickly and without measuring — more like a habit than the process of following a recipe," Cooper said.

"Growing up, her chicken adobo would usually accompany her famous lumpia [spring rolls] or Filipino pancit [traditional noodle dishes], but it goes just as well with a bowl of warm rice, garlic green beans or riced cauliflower," she added.

"The tender, garlicky chicken is serious comfort food however you serve it, just be sure to drizzle extra amounts of that savory sauce on top."

Cooper uses tamari to keep the dish gluten-free, but you can feel free to use regular soy sauce if you like.

Filipino Chicken Adobo by Abby Cooper of stemandspoon.com

Makes 4-6 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

½ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup tamari (or regular soy sauce)

¼ cup water

2 teaspoons minced garlic (about 4 garlic cloves)

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

3 dried bay leaves

2 pounds boneless/skinless chicken thighs

2-3 tablespoons avocado oil

Chopped green onions (optional garnish)

Sesame seeds (optional garnish)

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, tamari (or soy sauce), water, minced garlic, black peppercorns and bay leaves. Stir the marinade and set aside.

2. Add the chicken and marinade to a large skillet. The pan should be big enough to fit all the chicken pieces inside (it's okay if they're a little crowded; they'll cook down).

3. Over high heat, bring the chicken/marinade to a boil and then reduce the heat to medium. Let the chicken simmer uncovered for 20-25 minutes or until it is tender. Flip each piece halfway through the simmer time. The marinade should be at a constant low-boil.

4. Once the chicken thighs are cooked through and tender, transfer them to a plate. Bring the remaining marinade to a medium boil, stirring and simmering for about 5 minutes to let the sauce reduce and thicken. Pour the sauce into a bowl (remove as much of it from the pan as possible).

5. In the same skillet, heat the avocado oil over medium-high heat. When it glistens, add the chicken pieces back into the pan. Cook each side for 1-2 minutes, just long enough to brown each piece.

6. Remove the skillet from the heat and pour the reserved sauce back in with the chicken thighs.

7. Serve garnished with chopped green onions and sesame seeds (optional).

This original recipe is owned by stemandspoon.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

