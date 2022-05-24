Grilled salmon skewers for summer barbecues: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ready to fire up the grill? This summer, try these tasty salmon skewers with herbed aioli.

The recipe comes from Fulton Fish Market and is made with Faroe Islands Atlantic salmon. The fish itself hails from the cold waters of the Faroe Islands – an archipelago between Iceland and Norway – where fish are farmed in the so-called "Goldilocks zone" of the Gulf Stream and feast on non-GMO feed.

Here, onion, lemons and peppers compliment the flaky buttery fish in a recipe you’ll return to. It’s complete with a herbed caper aioli that makes a delicious condiment for roasted veggies, pasta salad and more.

Grilled Salmon Skewers from Fulton Fish Market

Serves 4 people

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 11 minutes

Salmon Ingredients:

4x8-ounce Faroe Islands Atlantic Salmon portions, skin on and cut into 2-inch cubes

12 assorted peppers or chiles (red bell pepper, banana pepper, fresno, or yellow chili), cubed

Whole lemons, cut in half

1 bunch green and red onions, cubed

2 tablespoons olive oil

12 wooden skewers

Herbed Caper Aioli Ingredients:

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

¼ cup refrigerated egg product

2 tablespoons capers, drained and rinsed

1 shallot, quartered

½ tablespoon chopped fresh garlic

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

Salmon Directions:

1. Soak the wooden skewers in water for one hour. Preheat the grill. Dry the skewers slightly and thread the salmon onto the skewers with the skin side to the left. The thick filet side of the salmon should be facing up.

2. Next, brush the salmon and the vegetables with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

3. Reduce heat to medium heat, 350 °F and place the peppers on the grate. Grill for five minutes turning three times.

4. Brush the grates with oil then add the salmon skewers meat side down. Grill for 6 minutes rotating twice.

5. Place the lemon halves, cut side down onto the grates to brown.

6. Finally, add the green and red onions to char and brown as the last step.

7. Remove the ingredients from the grill as they are done, place everything on a large platter to serve with a bowl of arugula tossed in lemon juice and olive oil as a side salad to accompany the skewers. Serve with the aioli on the side.

Herbed Caper Aioli Directions:

1. In a food processor or blender, combine the vinegar, egg product, capers, shallots, garlic, salt, and pepper. Cover and process until smooth.

2. With the machine running, add the olive oil in a slow stream, stopping to scrape the sides of the bowl if necessary.

3. Stir in the herbs and thin with a few drops of vinegar if it is too thick.

This original recipe is owned by Fultonfishmarket.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

