Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce.

"These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."

When serving these enchiladas, Lanz recommends having ingredients like black beans, corn, sliced cherry tomatoes, sliced green onions, parsley or cilantro and feta on-hand so that people can add to their enchiladas as they desire.

If you like heat, feel free to drizzle on some hot sauce before digging in.

SWEET AND SPICY THAI-INSPIRED BURGERS: RECIPE

Easy Green Chicken Enchiladas by Cara Lanz, Midwestern HomeLife

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

16 ounces salsa verde

1 cup whole milk Greek yogurt

1 cup shredded chicken

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained, divided

⅔ cup corn, divided

2 sliced green onions

1 can green chilies

2 teaspoons chili powder

½ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon oregano

CHEESY PASTA WITH BACON AND PEAS: TRY THE RECIPE

1 dash cayenne pepper

¼ cup chopped parsley or cilantro

2 cups Monterey jack cheese, divided

8-10 soft flour tortillas (taco size, 7-8 inch)

SIMPLE, CRISPY LEMON COD IN 30 MINUTES: TRY THE RECIPE

Directions

1. Spray a 9x13 casserole dish with cooking spray. Preheat the oven to 375° F.

2. Make the green chile enchilada sauce by mixing the salsa verde and Greek yogurt together. Set aside.

3. Drain the green chilies. Drain and rinse the black beans. If you’re using frozen corn, rinse it under cold water until it is thawed. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the corn and the beans for topping the enchiladas before serving.

4. In a large bowl, stir together the shredded chicken, black beans, corn, sliced green onions, green chilies, parsley (or cilantro), chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, cumin and cayenne.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5. Add ¾ cup enchilada sauce and 1 cup of Monterey jack cheese to the chicken mixture.

6. Place ½ cup of the green sauce in the bottom of the baking dish.

7. Now it’s time to roll the enchiladas. Place about ⅓ cup of the chicken mixture onto the lower half of a tortilla — the part that is nearest you. Roll up the tortilla away from you. Place seam side down in the pan. Continue with the rest of the tortillas and filling.

8. Pour the remaining enchilada sauce over the rolled tortillas and cover with the remaining cheese.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

9. Cover the pan with foil and bake for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake for another 15-18 minutes or until the cheese is melted and beginning to turn golden brown.

10. Top the enchiladas with the reserved black beans and corn, halved grape tomatoes, 1 sliced green onion, parsley or cilantro and feta – or whatever your favorite toppings are.

This original recipe is owned by midwesternhomelife.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS