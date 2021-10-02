Gooey mozzarella and poblano pepper fried chicken: Try the recipe

Mix up your dinner routine with this oh-so-tasty mozzarella and poblano fried chicken recipe.

"This dish is originally loosely based off of chicken cordon bleu, but with a Southern twist," executive chef John Zucker of Cru Café in Charleston, South Carolina, tells Fox News. "The roasted pepper and the warm, perfectly melty cheese in the middle just makes you feel warm inside."

3-INGREDIENT SAUSAGE DIP IS THE EASY, DELICIOUS APP YOU NEVER KNEW YOU NEEDED

This hearty dinner may look fancy, but it only takes about 25 minutes to make.

Pro tip: "With this dish, you want to be sure not to over-fry! Keep careful watch while frying," says Zucker. "When you pull it out of the oil, it should be perfectly golden brown before you put it back in the oven to finish baking."

SOUTHERN PULLED PORK RECIPE IS ‘BARBECUE THE WAY IT WAS MEANT TO BE’: TRY THE RECIPE

Mozzarella and Poblano Fried Chicken from Cru Café

Serves 2

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Ingredients

2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/4 cup mozzarella cheese, grated

1/4 cup fontina cheese, grated

1 poblano pepper, roasted, peeled and de-seeded

Peanut oil or oil of choice for frying

Flour to coat

1 egg (to make egg wash)

1 cup fine Panko breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper, to taste

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instructions

1. First, take the chicken breasts and pound them out flat. Make sure you don't pound any holes in the chicken. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Place a piece of the roasted poblano pepper on each chicken breast, keeping it in the middle of the breast.

3. Take your mozzarella and fontina cheeses and toss together. Form two balls of the cheese slightly larger than golf balls and place one on top of the pepper in the center of each chicken breast.

4. Now fold the sides of the chicken up and around the ball of cheese. (It’s best to start with the sides and then go from the top and bottom). Make sure the chicken totally covers the pepper and cheese.

5. Use the traditional breading method: Dredge your chicken ball in flour covering it, then tap off any excess flour. Then dredge it in your egg wash. Make sure egg wash totally covers the chicken and let any excess egg drip off; you don't want to see any flour spots. Then dredge the chicken in the Panko. If the chicken is still not totally sealed, dip just the open part back into the egg wash and then into the Panko again to seal it in batter completely.

6. Now, fry the chicken in peanut oil (use enough to completely submerge the chicken) at 350 °F until it’s golden brown, about a minute or two.

7. Bake the chicken and cheese mixture for about 8 to 10 minutes in an oven set to 450° F. When you cut it open, cheese should be melted and chicken should be cooked through.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER