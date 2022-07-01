Cheeseburger salad? Try this healthy take on the classic meal
This cheeseburger salad recipe takes just 5 minutes of prep time
This salad recipe is a fun twist on an American favorite, according to Alyssa Burnison, a South Dakota-based registered dietitian.
"It’s low-carb, easy to make, and healthy to enjoy on those summer BBQ days," says Burnison, who is also the director of program and nutrition at Profile Plan.
She notes that it’s a completely customizable recipe where you can add or remove any ingredients you wish.
"You can even double up the serving size for easy meal prep options on those busy work weeks."
Cheeseburger Salad from Healthy Living with Profile blog by Profile Plan
Serving Size: 1
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
5 oz lean ground turkey
1 tsp. Profile Smokehouse BBQ Rub Spice Blend or any BBQ spice of choice
¼ cup mushrooms
¼ cup tomato
¼ cup onion
¼ pickle
1 cup lettuce
1 tbsp. mustard
2 tbsp. sugar-free ketchup
¼ cup cheese
½ tbsp. balsamic vinegar
2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
Instructions:
- Dice the mushrooms, tomato, onion and pickle. Roughly tear or chop the lettuce.
- Brown turkey on the stove top in a pan.
- Add BBQ seasoning to the turkey.
- Sautée mushrooms in light butter and balsamic vinegar.
- In a separate bowl, mix together mustard, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce for the dressing.
- Combine lettuce, turkey, mushrooms, cheese and veggies.
- Drizzle dressing on top.
This original recipe is owned by blog.profileplan.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.
