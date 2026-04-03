Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' steakhouse blasted over $650 dinner: 'The worst'

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Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are drawing attention over their upscale steakhouse, 1587 Prime, following a viral TikTok review that criticized the restaurant.

One woman described having a $650 dinner at the Kansas City-based venue — which opened in September 2025 and has attracted high-profile guests, including Taylor Swift, who's engaged to Kelce.

The woman called it, in her view, "the worst fine-dining experience I've ever had."

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Her comments, however, are in stark contrast to others who said they had very positive experiences at the venue.

TikTok user Nicole Rose, who posts under the handle @knicnacks, shared a video in mid-March that has since garnered more than 600,000 views.

In the video, she listed a series of complaints, beginning with what she said was slow drink service and some confusion over the restaurant's tableside martini cart.

"Starting off, it took us 45 minutes to get a martini," she said. She added that the $33 drink arrived without the server walking them through the tableside experience.

The customer claimed the service lacked attentiveness throughout the evening — and that the staff failed to explain elements of the dining experience.

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"You couldn't find the server to save your life," she said.

She also took aim at the food.

"The fried chicken arrived before our drinks did, and it honestly was not good. It was not worth the $25," she said.

She also claimed the $15 steak sauces were forgotten, and that her friend had finished most of his steak by the time the sauces were brought to their table.

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"My $100 steak was incorrectly cooked," she added.

Despite that harsh criticism, the TikToker did point out a few positives.

"Broccolini — actually that was the best thing we ordered," she said.

The mashed potatoes and the Parker House rolls were also good, she said.

Still, she said that, overall, the experience didn't justify the hefty price tag.

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"The fastest thing our server did was pull out the bill — the $650 bill," she said.

Unlike the viral TikToker, one reviewer praised the steakhouse's "luxurious" atmosphere and attention to detail.

Rose contrasted her experience with a visit to Gibson's Steakhouse in Chicago — which she praised for what she called attentive service and a more polished dining experience.

"They walk you through the entire menu, including showing you the cuts," she said — and urged Kelce and Mahomes themselves to "go to Gibson's and see what they're doing and do that."

She added she was especially disappointed because the special night out included a friend who was about to leave for military service.

Fox News Digital reached out to Rose, as well as to representatives for Kelce and Mahomes and 1587 Prime, for comment.

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The video has drawn notable attention online.

Some commenters also questioned pricing, including one user who wrote, "A $33 martini in Missouri?!?"

Another commenter described the restaurant as a "tourist trap," while others suggested expectations may be influenced by the celebrity ownership.

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Rose's review aligns with earlier criticism from restaurant critic Liz Cook, who described the experience as underwhelming and characterized it as a "child-like idea of luxury," she wrote in Defector.

However, not all feedback has been negative. A Business Insider review from October said an $800 dinner "did not disappoint" — praising the steakhouse's "luxurious" atmosphere and attention to detail.

On Rose's video, someone else said he or she had been to the football legends' hot spot twice.

"Both times [it] was great," the person said. "I'm sorry your server failed you."

1587 Prime currently holds a 4.3 overall rating on Google, indicating generally positive customer feedback.

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The restaurant has also faced a separate trademark dispute over its name, according to reports.

Kelce and Mahomes have turned their on-field chemistry into other business ventures, including investing together in Chicken N Pickle and the Formula 1 team Alpine Racing LTD.