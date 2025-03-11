Are rotisserie chickens really healthy? What to know

Rotisserie chicken is often cited as an easy and quick option for delicious protein. But how healthy is it?

A pre-cooked, pre-seasoned, packaged and plentiful source of protein sounds like a convenient and unbeatable dinner. Rotisserie chicken is available at most major supermarkets with a somewhat reasonable price tag for the amount of versatility it promises.

Fox News Digital reached out to registered dietitian and food blogger Lauren Harris-Pincus, based in New York, to find out if rotisserie chicken is too good to be true.

"I purchase one each week and take all the meat off the bone to keep in the fridge for quick meals," Harris-Pincus told Fox News Digital.

Sodium levels can be a concern, given that the buyer has no say in how much salt was used to cook the chicken, or what sort of brine, if any, was added, Harris-Pincus said.

Eating too much sodium can increase blood pressure, plus the risk of heart disease and stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) website — so sodium levels should be considered.

However, the dietitian said, rotisserie chicken may not be that big of a deal in this regard, especially for someone who would season a chicken anyway.

"If you season your food with salt, the end product is probably comparable," she said.

Sodium and other nutritional intake should always be monitored if you have certain dietary goals, needs or concerns, Harris-Pincus also said.

Those worried about sodium can take steps to monitor their intake by checking the label on various rotisserie chickens.

Different brands and stores likely have chickens with varying levels of sodium. Options range from rotisserie chickens in heavily seasoned, sodium-rich rubs to chickens soaked in a salt solution, Harris-Pincus said.

Many raw chicken cuts are also pre-seasoned with an injection of salt water to keep the breasts plump and more flavorful, Harris-Pincus said.

Skin in the game?

When it comes to the skin - one of the most flavorful parts - should those who are looking for a healthy alternative remove it before eating the chicken?

"As with anything, it all depends on your overall health and nutrition goals," she said.

The skin is a source of saturated fat, which can negatively impact heart health if consumed frequently and excessively, Harris-Pincus said.

Those with diabetes and cardiovascular concerns may do well to remove the skin, she said.

"As long as you remove the skin, there should not be a significant difference in fat content between rotisserie, baked, boiled or grilled chicken," Harris-Pincus said.

However, Harris-Pincus said that chicken skin is also a source of protein, collagen, riboflavin, niacin, B6, B12 and choline.

"If you love crispy, flavorful skin, it's fine for most people to enjoy some," she said. "Just consider the caloric and fat impact if you are monitoring your intake."

How much chicken should one meal contain?

Harris-Pincus said four ounces – and she suggested getting a scale to measure it.

"I recommend a simple food scale for your kitchen," the dietitian said.

"A 4-ounce serving of meat will provide sufficient high-quality protein for your meal, especially when surrounded by veggies and potentially a whole-grain side dish."

Some ways to incorporate rotisserie chicken are to add the meat to soups, wraps, stir-fries, chilis, salads and whole-grain pasta dishes, Harris-Pincus said.