5 everyday foods and drinks silently damaging your long-term health, say nutrition experts

As more Americans turn to healthier options and substitutes when it comes to their daily diets, some everyday food and drink choices could be standing in the way of their health goals.

Fox News Digital spoke with three nutrition experts about everyday foods and drinks that are doing more harm than most people realize.

These daily treats range from habitual drinks to common snacks – and experts urge Americans to take a closer look at what they consume.

See the culinary culprits below and the reasons for their inclusion on this list.

These are five worth noting.

1. Frozen meals

Microwave meals may be quick and convenient, but they often come with hidden health risks, according to Alma Simmons, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Ohio State University.

"Frozen meals also have levels exceeding half your total daily limit of sodium (salt), causing increased blood pressure, retention of water and possible kidney strain," she told Fox News Digital.

"In addition, most frozen meals contain unhealthy fats (saturated, trans), preservatives and additives linked to cardiovascular disease, inflammation and potentially carcinogenic nitrosamines."

She also said that heating up certain plastics – even "microwave-safe" ones – can leach endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

Also, frozen meals are low in nutrients, said Julia Zumpano, an Ohio-based registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic's Center for Human Nutrition.

"[This] can lead to nutrient deficiencies if nutrient-dense foods are not consumed in combination with these meals," she told Fox News Digital.

2. Diet sodas

It's best to exercise caution against daily diet sodas, as they have the potential to harm the gut biome, said Simmons.

"The artificial sweeteners, like aspartame, used in diet sodas may interfere with gut microbiota and insulin sensitivity, though mechanisms are still debated," she said.

Drinking diet soda is also just as harmful for your teeth as full-sugar soda, Simmons said.

"Due to acidity, tooth erosion and dental decay still occur with zero-sugar drinks," she said.

Zumpano echoed Simmons' advice, noting that diet sodas can still cause elevated triglycerides, blood sugars and weight gain.

"Diet drinks can negatively impact the gut microbiome and increase your cravings for sweets and carbs, therefore inhibiting weight loss or appetite control," the nutritionist said.

3. Potato chips

The amount of salt, unhealthy fats and calories in chips makes them a poor choice for a daily treat, said Lauren Manaker, a registered dietitian based in South Carolina.

"Eating them daily can contribute to high blood pressure and make it harder to feel full, leading to overeating," she said.

"Too much sodium can strain your heart and kidneys, while the lack of nutrients means they don't provide lasting energy or satiety," she also told Fox News Digital.

She recommended chips as an occasional treat – or swapping them for other salty snacks.

"Try alternatives like air-popped popcorn or roasted chickpeas for more nutrients," Manaker advised.

4. Sweetened coffee drinks

Your sugary pre-work pick-me-up might bring you a lot of joy — but it can also raise serious health concerns.

Excess sugar in coffee can spike your blood sugar levels and leave you feeling tired later, Manaker warned.

"Drinks like flavored lattes or Frappuccinos can pack a surprising amount of added sugar, sometimes more than a dessert," she said.

"Drinking them daily can lead to energy crashes and increase the risk of weight gain or insulin resistance over time."

Instead, she suggested retraining your palate by going for unsweetened coffees – and saving the sugary versions as an occasional treat.

5. Alcohol

The hardest habit for some Americans to quit is drinking alcohol.

Daily alcohol consumption "can strain your liver, disrupt sleep and increase the risk of long-term health issues like high blood pressure and certain cancers," said Manaker.

"Even small amounts can add up over time," she said.

Its mood-disrupting qualities and empty calories make it a less-than-ideal daily habit – and Manaker encouraged limiting alcohol to a few days a week.

"Always pair it with water to stay hydrated," she said.

"Or try a mocktail."