5 ultra-processed foods that may be worse for your health than you think, expert says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) have been in the spotlight in recent months, but an expert is warning that some warrant more scrutiny than others.

UPFs are industrially manufactured and contain industrial oils and additives like emulsifiers and stabilizers. They've been associated in some studies with higher rates of obesity, metabolic disorders and heart disease.

One study last year found that cutting out UPFs could double weight loss, while another found that UPFs are linked to chronic diseases.

HIGH-POTASSIUM FOODS COULD 'SIGNIFICANTLY' LOWER RISK OF HEART FAILURE, STUDY FINDS

Eric Berg, a Florida chiropractor and health educator known online as "the Knowledge Doc," shared with Fox News Digital the five UPFs he believes are the most harmful.

While Berg is not a medical doctor, he frequently comments on nutrition and lifestyle topics for an audience of over 14.4 million YouTube subscribers. See the list below.

1. Ketchup

Many commercial ketchups contain added sugars. When eaten frequently and in larger amounts, these may contribute to excess calorie intake, Berg said.

He cited corn syrup as an especially concerning ingredient.

"Even condiments like ketchup, when consumed regularly, can add up in sugar intake and potentially disrupt metabolic health," Berg said.

EATING ONE TYPE OF NUT DAILY COULD LOWER 'BAD' CHOLESTEROL, IMPROVE HEART HEALTH, STUDY FINDS

The founder of the Berg Institute of Health & Wellness suggested checking labels and "opting for sugar-free or low-sugar alternatives."

2. Flavored yogurt

Not all yogurts are created equal — and some of the "healthiest" ones in the dairy section may be packed with artificial ingredients.

Added sugars, artificial sweeteners and stabilizers are all things to look out for, Berg said.

He recommended choosing "plain, whole-food-based yogurts and adding natural sweeteners or fresh fruit at home for a healthier option."

It's worth noting that yogurt is considered otherwise healthy by other experts.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Daniel Rehal, founder of the yogurt-based probiotic supplement Zoguri, previously told Fox News Digital that dairy "becomes a true superfood when fermented with beneficial bacteria."

The health impact of yogurt depends on sugar content, ingredients and portion size.

"Considering that up to 80% of your immune cells are in your gut, fermented dairy-based probiotics become essential for both physical and mental wellness," he said. "To me, that's the definition of a superfood."

Nutrition experts generally say that the health impact of yogurt depends on sugar content, ingredients and portion size.

3. Soda crackers

Soda crackers seem like a harmless snack, but Berg warned they're packed with refined flours, added sugars and "unhealthy oils."

Those ingredients can contribute to blood sugar spikes in some people, particularly when consumed in refined, low-fiber forms.

He recommended switching them out for whole food alternatives that offer a salty crunch.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Replacing soda crackers with options like almond crackers or homemade seed-based crisps can support better metabolic health and satiety," Berg suggested.

4. Candy bars

Perhaps the most obviously unhealthy UPF on the list, candy bars are filled with refined starches, seed oils and artificial additives, while offering very few nutrients.

Nutrition experts generally caution that frequent consumption of candy bars — which are high in added sugars and refined ingredients — may negatively affect metabolic health over time.

"Candy bars are more than just sugar," Berg warned.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"They're a cocktail of refined starches, unhealthy oils and artificial additives that can harm metabolic and cardiovascular health."

5. Ice cream cones

Yes, ice cream cones get a spot on this list — while ice cream does not.

Factory-made cones can be just as concerning as ice cream, if not more so, due to "their ultra-processed nature," said Berg.

"These cones are typically made from refined flours, added sugars, unhealthy oils and a range of artificial additives, offering little nutritional value and potentially compounding the negative health effects when paired with commercial ice cream," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The combination of a highly processed cone and commercial ice cream can deliver a double dose of sugar, unhealthy fats and artificial ingredients."