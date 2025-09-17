Costco's buttery bakery treat returns and shoppers can't get enough of 'dangerous' dessert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A favorite Costco bakery item has made a triumphant return after years of on-and-off appearances, and fans are once again rushing to grab it before it disappears.

The Kirkland Signature Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf, first spotted as early as 2017, has developed a reputation for vanishing from shelves for long stretches, leaving customers to wonder if it was discontinued or simply seasonal.

Shoppers last reported seeing it in 2023, before it disappeared once more. One desperate fan even turned to Reddit for a copycat recipe after a Costco baker allegedly claimed the loaf was gone for good.

But since June, the sweet treat has reappeared both in warehouses and on Costco's website. A Costco employee told Fox News Digital it is indeed seasonal, though availability varies by store.

The Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf is an all-butter pound cake featuring thick cinnamon swirls and a generous coating of cinnamon sugar.

At $9.99 for a 38-ounce loaf, customers call the item a steal, especially considering how much butter goes into it.

One Redditor who claimed to work at Costco said nearly a full stick of butter is baked into each loaf. Another woman on Instagram said the loaf is rolled around in melted butter to get the coating to stick.

"That Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf has me drooling!"

One serving of the loaf packs 410 calories and 33 grams of sugar, according to Costco's website, but that hasn't stopped fans from raving about it.

On Reddit, shoppers called it the "best loaf cake ever to grace my taste buds" and compared it to "a Sara Lee pound cake with churro dusting."

"I saw these the other day and intentionally turned away," another Reddit user said, adding, "Kryptonite."

Customers shared similar praise on Instagram and TikTok. "That Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf has me drooling!" one woman commented on a post from the popular social media account Discovering Costco.

"That would be gone in no time at my house," the woman added.

Another described it as "addictive, dangerous and so darn good."

In a comment on an Instagram video posted by Costco Hot Finds, someone said the dessert is like a cinnamon cake doughnut.

Some people shared creative hacks for the loaf.

"These are amazing, and they freeze really well to save one for later," one Instagram user said.

Laura Lamb, creator of Costco Hot Finds, suggested making French toast with it. "It's absolutely incredible," Lamb said in the video. "I've made French toast with this several times, and it's a huge win."

Someone else recommended putting it in the air fryer for a minute or two.

"Make it permanent!" another person urged the big-box retailer.

While the loaf's price has fluctuated in the past, it has recently held steady at $9.99, roughly the same price by weight as the three-loaf pack in which it previously came.

Costco loyalists claim it ranks up there with other seasonal cult favorites, including the nearly 4-pound pumpkin cheesecake and the summertime peaches and cream bar cake.

Like those fleeting hits, the Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf is inspiring fans to stock up before it disappears again.

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco for comment.