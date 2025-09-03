Costco shoppers buzzing over September arrivals, from 'wild' offerings to 'great value' favorites

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

September marks the beginning of a new season – including new seasonal offerings at Costco.

America's most popular wholesaler is constantly switching out its offerings, and members can expect a transition from summery desserts to autumn treats across the country.

The changes aren't only dessert-related, however. Costco is also offering new prepared foods and shelf-stable food products.

As always, Costco's members have strong opinions about the latest items.

Here are some of the most-discussed changes at Costco.

1. Kirkland Signature Chicken and Waffles

This Southern classic is hitting the prepared foods sections at Costco stores across the country.

The dish is made using grade-A chicken thighs, organic maple syrup, all-butter Belgian waffles and hot honey, according to Costco's website.

Jacquelyne Devine, a Costco-focused content creator from Pennsylvania, told Fox News Digital the dish is "delicious and a great value."

She also recommended air-frying the chicken and toasting the waffles for the optimal experience.

"The hot honey gave it that sweet heat that I love," she added. "You get four pieces of chicken and four waffles and at around $18 per container, give or take, you get one portion for $4.50."

2. Strawberry Nurri Protein Shake

The Strawberry Nurri Protein Shake promises 30 grams of protein with only 1 gram of sugar.

A 12-pack of the shakes costs roughly $22.69, depending on location, according to Costco's website.

On r/Costco, a Reddit community of 1.4 million members, commenters had some thoughts about the protein shake.

"Omg, I live on Nurri," one user said. "So excited for a new flavor. I hope I like it!"

Another advised, "Drink it out of a cup instead of the can. You'll thank me later."

3. Dittmann Balsamic Vinegar Pearls

A Redditor from Washington state shared an unusual new offering: balsamic vinegar-flavored tapioca pearls.

The user compared it to boba, or bubble tea.

"Kinda like a lil' savory boba," the user wrote. "A vegetarian caviar, if you will."

"Add these to pizza. Thank me later."

The commenters were skeptical but curious, with one person writing, "Balsamic boba is wild."

Some users shared their experiences with the pearls, which included putting them on crostini, pairing them with fresh mozzarella or – surprisingly – plopping them on top of vanilla ice cream.

"Add these to pizza. Thank me later," one user suggested.

"We've been adding them [to] our salads," another Costco member reported. "Turns any vinaigrette into a balsamic vinaigrette."

4. Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites

Costco is introducing smaller versions of its Caramel Apple Strudel, a Redditor reported on Aug. 31.

The poster shared a picture showing the new dessert in packages of 12 for $8.99 a pack.

"I bought them today because I liked the portion size," the Redditor said. "Will be using them as a dessert for work lunches."

"Love these with some vanilla ice cream," another wrote.

5. Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie & Kirkland Signature Shepherd's Pie

Costco is rolling out two of its beloved comfort food offerings: the Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie and the Kirkland Signature Shepherd's Pie.

In an Aug. 23 post on r/Costco, a user shared a picture of the chicken pot pies and shepherd's pies side by side, sharing excitement about the offerings.

"These are our favorites, and we alternate one or the other almost every week when they have them available," the user said.

"Last year, we planned ahead and bought extras to wrap up tight with foil and freeze, and they actually did insanely well. [If you] love them as much as [we do] … you can stock up near the end of the season."

The post was well-received by the community, with members raving about the deal.

"The shepherd's pie is such a great deal," a member wrote. "It costs more to make it than it does to just buy this massive thing."

"I am unreasonably excited right there with you!" another chimed in.

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco for comment on the latest offerings.