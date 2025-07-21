Viral Costco cookie blends childhood favorites into one: 'Out of this world'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Costco customers are going wild over an indulgent new cookie flavor that combines nostalgic flavors of childhood into one gooey and chewy dessert.

Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies hit the shelves earlier this month and have gone viral, with members racing to the wholesaler to grab the 24-count box of cookies, which cost $9.99 in stores.

"To me, it's the perfect combo of a sugar cookie and a Rice Krispies Treat," Laura Lamb, the creator and owner of the Costco Hot Finds fan page, said in a TikTok video. "It's chewy but with a little crunch and just out of this world."

"Just got these and they're AMAZING," one TiKToker commented on Lamb's video — which got over 2 million views on the social media platform.

"This is enough to start my Costco membership back up," another said of the latest marshmallow twist.

"I work in the bakery," another person commented.

"They're SO good! At first, I was disappointed we didn't get s'mores back," she added, referring to another fan favorite.

Some lamented there wasn't a 24-pack of their beloved white chocolate macadamia nut cookies, while others stood by Costco's tried-and-true chocolate chip variety.

Others said they were a bit too sweet for their liking, while one man thought they'd be better with chocolate chips.

"Initially, when I first saw them, I actually thought that too, but trust me, they do not," Lamb replied to him.

Angela Ackerman, who runs the social media account Costco Guides, said she was hesitant about the new cookie option at first.

"I didn't know what to expect, but these are so delicious," Ackerman said in a TikTok post.

"They have a brown butter dough, marshmallows for chewiness and crispy rice cereal for a crunch for only $9.99. Grab them."

Another TikTok user described them as if "a Rice Krispy treat and an oatmeal cookie had a baby."

Hundreds of Costco lovers took to the Reddit forum dedicated to the big-box store to discuss the recent drop.

Some suggested popping the baked goods into the microwave or air fryer for a few seconds.

Overall, internet users were all for the trendy treat.

"Bought these once and can never buy them again … They are too good," one person on Reddit said.

"Straight into the top 4 best cookies of my life," another wrote.

The marshmallow cookies join a grocery list of other Costco items released this summer, including the Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Bar Cake and the frozen strawberry lemonade.