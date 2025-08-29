Champion pitmaster reveals 5 winning college football tailgating tips

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

College football is back – and so are the tailgates and celebrations for favorite teams.

But what constitutes the perfect tailgating food – and what are some factors that should be considered before game day?

"Your football team has put in the work over the last year, so it's only fair to make sure you've put in the work ahead of your tailgate," Josh Cooper told Fox News Digital.

Cooper is a world champion pitmaster and political consultant in Tallahassee, Florida, home to Florida State University and Florida A&M University.

The former college football player shared some of his tips for a winning tailgate.

"Remember, winning starts in the parking lot," he said.

1. Preparation is key

Any successful tailgate needs the proper preparation, Cooper said.

That includes making a list of food and other items that will be needed for game day.

Be sure to have plenty of food, ice and beverages, the co-owner of Cooper's Next Level BBQ said.

"But it's not just about planning your food," Cooper said.

Tailgaters need to think about tents for shade, sunscreen, hand-washing stations, bins for dirty dishes, trash cans and extra water, he said.

One "pro tip" that Cooper recommends is freezing water bottles to use as ice and then drinking them up "after a long day of imbibing."

Tailgaters must also consider how to cool down the grill before the game starts, he said.

2. Kickoff time can impact food selection

"Game schedule not only helps you determine what foods to serve, it determines when to serve food to your guests," Cooper said.

Early kickoffs could mean you'll be serving more breakfast food, whereas afternoon and night games may mean more of a traditional appetizer and dinner menu.

"Work backwards on when to have food ready," Cooper said. "When will guests show up? When do we need to light the grill? How long does it take? All these questions should be thought out and answered well in advance."

3. Tailgate food should be easily handled

Make sure the tailgate food is something that's easy to hold.

"You've got to be able to hold it in your hand," Cooper said. "You've got to be able to eat it while you're on the move."

Among the tailgating foods he makes most on game days are pulled pork sandwiches and Tex-Mex-style tacos, he said.

4. Barbecue pork is great for soaking up suds

Cooper recommends his barbecue pork sandwich for anyone who's been overserved at a tailgate.

"The bread, the barbecue, the pimento cheese – it all comes together and kind of soaks up that alcohol."

"It's important to eat while drinking during a tailgate, he said, "to make sure that you can make it through the fourth quarter when the game's tight."

Meanwhile, the Palace Saloon, a college dive bar that first opened in 1971, no longer serves food, but its drinks are still flowing.

Current owner Lora Lowe, who took over operations in 2008, said sake bombs are a popular choice. Unlike a sake bomb at a Japanese restaurant, the ones at her place are mixed with cider or energy drinks.

Lowe told Fox News Digital that she's seen a decline in beer drinking over the years.

"It's been less beer and more seltzer-type drinks lately," she said.

5. Leave your tailgate area cleaner than you found it

It's also imperative to clean your area and leave it better than you found it, Cooper said.

"Don't give anti-tailgaters any reason to shut you down," he said.

"Dispose of your trash, oil or ash properly. Make sure everyone gets to enjoy this wonderful pastime for years to come."