Party Food

Champion pitmaster reveals 5 winning college football tailgating tips

Here are Josh Cooper's key tips for perfect college football tailgating

By Peter Burke Fox News
close
World champion pitmaster Josh Cooper says his barbecue is 'bipartisan' Video

World champion pitmaster Josh Cooper says his barbecue is 'bipartisan'

Josh Cooper, a Florida political consultant who moonlights as a "world champion pitmaster," told Fox News Digital what makes the perfect football tailgating food — and why his barbecue brings fans together.

College football is back – and so are the tailgates and celebrations for favorite teams.

But what constitutes the perfect tailgating food – and what are some factors that should be considered before game day?

"Your football team has put in the work over the last year, so it's only fair to make sure you've put in the work ahead of your tailgate," Josh Cooper told Fox News Digital.

WORLD-CLASS BARBECUE CHEF SHARES 5 'GAME-CHANGING' SUMMER SIDE DISHES ANYONE CAN MAKE

Cooper is a world champion pitmaster and political consultant in Tallahassee, Florida, home to Florida State University and Florida A&M University.

The former college football player shared some of his tips for a winning tailgate.

A spatula touches meat on a large outdoor barbecue grill as other barbecue foods are shown.

There is more to tailgating than just a barbecue grill. "Winning starts in the parking lot," says one expert.  (iStock)

"Remember, winning starts in the parking lot," he said.

1. Preparation is key

Any successful tailgate needs the proper preparation, Cooper said.

That includes making a list of food and other items that will be needed for game day.

PORK CHOP ON A STICK, BACON-WRAPPED TWINKIE AND OTHER ODD FOODS DOMINATE ICONIC STATE FAIR

Be sure to have plenty of food, ice and beverages, the co-owner of Cooper's Next Level BBQ said.

"But it's not just about planning your food," Cooper said.

Tailgaters need to think about tents for shade, sunscreen, hand-washing stations, bins for dirty dishes, trash cans and extra water, he said.

Two women and two men wearing jackets sit under a tent at a tailgate party.

Tailgating essentials include the right tent and plenty of extra water. (Cooper's Next Level BBQ)

One "pro tip" that Cooper recommends is freezing water bottles to use as ice and then drinking them up "after a long day of imbibing."

Tailgaters must also consider how to cool down the grill before the game starts, he said.

2. Kickoff time can impact food selection

"Game schedule not only helps you determine what foods to serve, it determines when to serve food to your guests," Cooper said.

PRICE OF THIS SUMMER GRILLING STAPLE REMAINS AT RECORD HIGH AS BEEF LOVERS ADAPT

Early kickoffs could mean you'll be serving more breakfast food, whereas afternoon and night games may mean more of a traditional appetizer and dinner menu.

Josh Cooper of Cooper's Next Level BBQ shows off a plate of barbecue.

The kickoff time can determine the type of food being served at the tailgate, Florida pitmaster Josh Cooper, pictured above, told Fox News Digital. (Cooper's Next Level BBQ)

"Work backwards on when to have food ready," Cooper said. "When will guests show up? When do we need to light the grill? How long does it take? All these questions should be thought out and answered well in advance."

3. Tailgate food should be easily handled

Make sure the tailgate food is something that's easy to hold.

MARTHA STEWART SPARKS HOT DOG DEBATE BY DEFENDING CONDIMENT THAT OTHERS 'CANNOT ABIDE'

"You've got to be able to hold it in your hand," Cooper said. "You've got to be able to eat it while you're on the move."

Florida State University Seminoles fans tailgate before a football game in 2009. Cooper's Next Level BBQ makes Tex-Mex tacos, among other tailgate foods.

Tex-Mex-style tacos are a popular, easy-to-hold tailgating food. (iStock; Cooper's Next Level BBQ)

Among the tailgating foods he makes most on game days are pulled pork sandwiches and Tex-Mex-style tacos, he said.

4. Barbecue pork is great for soaking up suds

Cooper recommends his barbecue pork sandwich for anyone who's been overserved at a tailgate.

"The bread, the barbecue, the pimento cheese – it all comes together and kind of soaks up that alcohol."

BARBECUE SUPERFAN SAYS FAVORITE DISH IS AN ENTIRE ALLIGATOR: 'TURKEY OF THE SWAMP

"It's important to eat while drinking during a tailgate, he said, "to make sure that you can make it through the fourth quarter when the game's tight."

This is a close-up look at the barbecue pork sandwich from Josh Cooper and Cooper's Next Level BBQ.

The barbecue pork sandwich is a great option for a tailgater needing to soak up some alcohol. (Cooper's Next Level BBQ)

Meanwhile, the Palace Saloon, a college dive bar that first opened in 1971, no longer serves food, but its drinks are still flowing.

Current owner Lora Lowe, who took over operations in 2008, said sake bombs are a popular choice. Unlike a sake bomb at a Japanese restaurant, the ones at her place are mixed with cider or energy drinks. 

A Florida State Seminoles fan arrives at a tailgate carrying a six-pack of Angry Orchid cider Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.

The owner of a college bar near Florida State University said she's seen a decline in beer drinking. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Lowe told Fox News Digital that she's seen a decline in beer drinking over the years.

"It's been less beer and more seltzer-type drinks lately," she said.

5. Leave your tailgate area cleaner than you found it

It's also imperative to clean your area and leave it better than you found it, Cooper said.

"Don't give anti-tailgaters any reason to shut you down," he said.

"Dispose of your trash, oil or ash properly. Make sure everyone gets to enjoy this wonderful pastime for years to come."

