Pork chop on a stick, bacon-wrapped Twinkie and other odd foods dominate iconic state fair

Over a million Americans are expected to attend the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines this summer, a beloved tradition that draws food enthusiasts from all over the country.

The fair hit an all-time record of 1,182,682 attendants in 2024, its highest guest count since 1.17 million fairgoers attended in 2019.

The event attracts not only everyday enthusiasts but also politicians seeking to appeal to heartland Americans.

President Donald Trump on Thursday is scheduled to join thousands of fairgoers in experiencing the event's unique atmosphere and culinary offerings. He's slated to deliver remarks at 7:30 p.m. local time.

As always, the state fair promises a variety of food offerings that range from classic favorites to the downright unusual. Here's a look at some fair favorites.

1. Pork Chop on a Stick

Perhaps the most symbolic dish at the Iowa State Fair is the famed Pork Chop on a Stick.

Countless politicians have been observed eating the entrée, including Trump, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

The dish is a French-cut rib pork chop that weighs 9 to 11 ounces, according to the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA).

"This is a rib pork chop with the rib bone left on, so that it can work as a handle or 'stick,'" the association's website notes.

"You eat the Pork Chop on a Stick with your hands and a napkin – no utensils."

Although it's one of the most popular dishes at the fair, it wasn't always so. The Pork Chop on a Stick got a chilly reception when it debuted in 1999, according to the IPPA.

"We almost had to beg people to buy them the first year," Dave Moody, a pig farmer and longtime fair volunteer, told the IPPA. Moody added, "I think we sold around 6,000 that year."

2. Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Another legendary dish at the fair is the Pork Tenderloin Sandwich.

The meal consists of a deep-fried pork tenderloin which is placed between two buns with regular hamburger fixings: onions, pickles and tomatoes.

The meat cutlet is often larger than the bun, leading to its distinctive appearance.

The appearance of the tenderloin has been likened to Weiner schnitzel and chicken-fried steak.

The dish may appear unusual to non-Midwesterners — but the sandwich is popular in Iowa, Nebraska and Indiana.

3. Pecan Pie on a Stick

Pecan Pie on a Stick is a decadent dessert that's only offered at the Iowa State Fair.

The dish is made with a homemade pecan-filled pie crust, which is then dipped in a chocolate caramel mixture.

As a final touch, the pie is rolled in extra pecans and bacon.

The dessert is available at The Bacon Box's stand. The dish is described as a combination of sweet and salty flavors.

"Each piece is dipped in caramel sauce and topped with bacon & pecans to make sure every bite is full of sweet, sweet, salty goodness," The Bacon Box's website reads.

The pie sells for $6, according to the website.

4. Deep-Fried Avocado Slices

Deep-Fried Avocado Slices are one of the very few vegetarian options available at the fair.

The dish features avocado slices that are breaded and deep-fried until golden brown.

As far as deep-fried snacks go, the avocados are on the healthier side, as the fruit has been found to reduce the risk of diabetes as well as cardiovascular disease.

The snacks are sold at The Veggie Table, a vegetarian vendor.

5. Berkshire Bacon Balls

One of the fair's meatiest dishes is Berkshire Bacon Balls, sold by The Bacon Box.

The dish consists of a quarter-pound pork meatball, stuffed with cheese and bacon.

The meatball, which is served on a stick, is then wrapped with two pieces of bacon before being smoked and dipped in barbecue sauce.

The dish is named after Berkshire Kurobuta pork, known for its distinct flavor and richness.

6. Iowa Twinkie

One of the newer dishes at the Iowa State Fair is called the Iowa Twinkie.

And it's not as sweet as its name suggests.

The savory treat is served at Watcha Smokin' BBQ & Brew's stand.

It was introduced in 2023.

The flavor-packed fare is made by stuffing a jalapeño pepper with pulled pork.

The filling also includes sweet corn and cream cheese.

As a final touch, the Iowa Twinkie is wrapped in bacon and seasoned with ranch and chives.