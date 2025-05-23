Expand / Collapse search
Food-Drink

World-class barbecue chef shares 5 'game-changing' summer side dishes anyone can make

From watermelon salad to Hasselback potatoes, these 5 recipes will impress weekend cookout guests

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
Barbecue pitmaster shares his 5 favorite and 'simple' Memorial Day side dishes Video

Barbecue pitmaster shares his 5 favorite and 'simple' Memorial Day side dishes

Josh Cooper, owner of Cooper's Next Level BBQ in Tallahassee, Florida, showed Fox News Digital some of his favorite and easy-to-make side dishes to go with this year's Memorial Day cookout.

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, which means more Americans are firing up their grills and filling their bellies with burgers and barbecue.

One competitive barbecue chef, fresh off a culinary success in Memphis, spoke to Fox News Digital about some of his favorite side dishes "that are really simple" and "will make you the grand champion of your neighborhood barbecue." (See the video at the top of this article.)

Josh Cooper, owner of Cooper's Next Level BBQ in Tallahassee, Florida, along with his competition team, the Swinos, finished third overall at the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest during the Memphis in May International Festival.

But when he's not competing for championships, Cooper likes to grill a lot of steaks.

Here are five sides that he recommends for any kind of cookout. 

1. Stuffed mushrooms

Cooper said he likes to use Parmesan cheese, garlic and panko breadcrumbs to stuff the mushrooms.

Josh Cooper's stuffed mushrooms

Josh Cooper's stuffed mushrooms are topped with olive oil and cooked on the grill. (Josh Cooper)

He'll top it with some olive oil, then cook it on the grill.

The "delicious little stuffed mushrooms" are a side "that goes great with a steak," Cooper said.

2. Bruschetta

Because "tomatoes are starting to hit right now" in Florida, Cooper said he likes to find ways to incorporate the tomatoes from his garden into his meals.

"I like to make fresh pico, but my wife loves these very easy-to-make bruschetta," Cooper said.

Josh Cooper's bruschetta

Cooper recommends using fresh tomatoes to make bruschetta on the side. (Josh Cooper)

All that's needed are some fresh tomatoes, basil, herbs, spices, salt, pepper and olive oil, he said. 

"Mix it together, take some French bread, toast it up on the grill and that's a great summer treat," Cooper told Fox News Digital.

3. Hasselback potatoes

"Who doesn't want a baked potato with their steak?" Cooper said.

But not just any baked potato. Cooper suggested Hasselback potatoes — baked potatoes cut into thin, fan-like slices.

It may look complicated, but Cooper said it's "very simple."

Josh Cooper's Hasselback potatoes

The barbecue pitmaster said making these Hasselback potatoes is actually "very simple." (Josh Cooper)

"You take a Yukon gold, you take some chopsticks, line them up, slice about halfway through, make a little olive oil with some rosemary, some thyme, and paint that," Cooper said.

"If you've got your grill at about 425 (degrees Fahrenheit), put it in there for about 45 minutes, bring it out, brush it again with the olive oil, put it back in for another 15 to 20 minutes, and you'll have these delicious baked potatoes that will change the game."

4. Mexican street corn on the cob

If you're going for a Mexican-style barbecue with a skirt steak, "there's nothing better than grilled corn on the cob," Cooper told Fox News Digital.

To give it that street-corn flavor, Cooper said he uses "a little Katia cheese, some mayonnaise, some Mexican cream, some lime juice, salt and pepper." The result is "a game-stopper of a side dish," he said.

Josh Cooper's Mexican street corn on the cob

Cooper called his Mexican street corn on the cob "a game-stopper of a dish." (Josh Cooper)

Add some cilantro to "get a little green in there."

5. Watermelon salad

"Sometimes you don't need to grill your side dishes," Cooper said.

If you want to make a side "that's delicious, fresh [and] goes great with barbecue," Cooper recommended a watermelon salad.

Josh Cooper's watermelon salad

Cooper's watermelon salad uses seedless watermelon cubes, chopped red onions, feta cheese, fresh mint and aged balsamic vinegar. (Josh Cooper)

"This might sound a little different, but I promise you, [if] you go home and try this, this will change your life forever," he said.

Just grab some fresh watermelon cubes — preferably seedless — put that on a plate and add some chopped red onions, feta cheese, fresh mint cut into little ribbons and aged balsamic vinegar to "bring it all together," he said. 

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 