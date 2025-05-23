World-class barbecue chef shares 5 'game-changing' summer side dishes anyone can make

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, which means more Americans are firing up their grills and filling their bellies with burgers and barbecue.

One competitive barbecue chef, fresh off a culinary success in Memphis, spoke to Fox News Digital about some of his favorite side dishes "that are really simple" and "will make you the grand champion of your neighborhood barbecue." (See the video at the top of this article.)

Josh Cooper, owner of Cooper's Next Level BBQ in Tallahassee, Florida, along with his competition team, the Swinos, finished third overall at the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest during the Memphis in May International Festival.

But when he's not competing for championships, Cooper likes to grill a lot of steaks.

Here are five sides that he recommends for any kind of cookout.

1. Stuffed mushrooms

Cooper said he likes to use Parmesan cheese, garlic and panko breadcrumbs to stuff the mushrooms.

He'll top it with some olive oil, then cook it on the grill.

The "delicious little stuffed mushrooms" are a side "that goes great with a steak," Cooper said.

2. Bruschetta

Because "tomatoes are starting to hit right now" in Florida, Cooper said he likes to find ways to incorporate the tomatoes from his garden into his meals.

"I like to make fresh pico, but my wife loves these very easy-to-make bruschetta," Cooper said.

All that's needed are some fresh tomatoes, basil, herbs, spices, salt, pepper and olive oil, he said.

"Mix it together, take some French bread, toast it up on the grill and that's a great summer treat," Cooper told Fox News Digital.

3. Hasselback potatoes

"Who doesn't want a baked potato with their steak?" Cooper said.

But not just any baked potato. Cooper suggested Hasselback potatoes — baked potatoes cut into thin, fan-like slices.

It may look complicated, but Cooper said it's "very simple."

"You take a Yukon gold, you take some chopsticks, line them up, slice about halfway through, make a little olive oil with some rosemary, some thyme, and paint that," Cooper said.

"If you've got your grill at about 425 (degrees Fahrenheit), put it in there for about 45 minutes, bring it out, brush it again with the olive oil, put it back in for another 15 to 20 minutes, and you'll have these delicious baked potatoes that will change the game."

4. Mexican street corn on the cob

If you're going for a Mexican-style barbecue with a skirt steak, "there's nothing better than grilled corn on the cob," Cooper told Fox News Digital.

To give it that street-corn flavor, Cooper said he uses "a little Katia cheese, some mayonnaise, some Mexican cream, some lime juice, salt and pepper." The result is "a game-stopper of a side dish," he said.

Add some cilantro to "get a little green in there."

5. Watermelon salad

"Sometimes you don't need to grill your side dishes," Cooper said.

If you want to make a side "that's delicious, fresh [and] goes great with barbecue," Cooper recommended a watermelon salad.

"This might sound a little different, but I promise you, [if] you go home and try this, this will change your life forever," he said.

Just grab some fresh watermelon cubes — preferably seedless — put that on a plate and add some chopped red onions, feta cheese, fresh mint cut into little ribbons and aged balsamic vinegar to "bring it all together," he said.