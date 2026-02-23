Seafood restaurant fires back at anti-American HuffPost Olympics article

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Baltimore seafood restaurant has gone viral for its response to a HuffPost article sharing how some of the U.S. Olympians may not be feeling prideful for their country.

The article, which was titled, "There's a Name for the Discomfort You're Feeling Watching the Olympics Right Now," was posted on X.

"If waving the American flag or chanting 'USA!' turns you off right now, you're not alone," said the caption, with a link to the article.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood replied on X, writing, "Go [f---] yourself," which has received more than 16 million views on X as of Tuesday morning.

Restaurant owner John Minadakis said his response came after the U.S. men's hockey team defeated Canada 2-1 on Sunday.

"I was just overcome with joy yesterday watching the boys bring home the gold against Canada," Minadakis told Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview.

SWANKY MICHELIN-STARRED RESTAURANT OWNER QUESTIONS BLUE STATE'S AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROJECT

"The game itself was, I mean — it speaks for itself," he added, calling it a "beautiful sight."

Minadakis said he was reading reactions on social media and came across the HuffPost reaction.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"It was just exactly what I was thinking and probably everybody else was thinking," he said. "And I hit 'post.'"

The family-owned-and-operated restaurant was opened in 1974 by Minadakis' father and is known for its popular crab cakes.

"My father moved here from Greece in the late '60s. … He was the American dream," Minadakis said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"He built it with his bare hands with a couple of his buddies, and he was a pillar in the community for a long time."

He shared that his father passed away from throat cancer in 2003, leaving him and his two brothers to take over at ages 20, 18 and 16.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Kids to adults overnight, seemingly," Minadakis recalled of the experience.

"We used to live on top of the restaurant. That's where we grew up," he said. "That was our apartment, so we take great pride in our work."

"We take a tremendous amount of pride in being American and being Greek-American and being the children of immigrants and using hard work to get ahead," he added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Minadakis said he's offered both the men's and women's hockey teams free crab cakes for life.

Fox News Digital reached out to HuffPost for comment but did not immediately hear back.