Restaurants

Seafood restaurant fires back at anti-American HuffPost Olympics article

John Minadakis says his father moved from Greece in late 1960s, built Jimmy's Famous Seafood with 'bare hands'

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Restaurant owner says hockey win was 'beautiful sight,' defends patriotic response to media slam Video

Restaurant owner says hockey win was 'beautiful sight,' defends patriotic response to media slam

John Minadakis, the owner of Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Baltimore, tells Fox News Digital why he felt a need to defend USA pride after an Olympic article slam.

A Baltimore seafood restaurant has gone viral for its response to a HuffPost article sharing how some of the U.S. Olympians may not be feeling prideful for their country.

The article, which was titled, "There's a Name for the Discomfort You're Feeling Watching the Olympics Right Now," was posted on X.

"If waving the American flag or chanting 'USA!' turns you off right now, you're not alone," said the caption, with a link to the article.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood replied on X, writing, "Go [f---] yourself," which has received more than 16 million views on X as of Tuesday morning.

Restaurant owner John Minadakis said his response came after the U.S. men's hockey team defeated Canada 2-1 on Sunday.

jimmys famous seafood exterior

Baltimore restaurant Jimmy's Famous Seafood went viral after a blunt response to a HuffPost article about the Olympics. (John Minadakis)

"I was just overcome with joy yesterday watching the boys bring home the gold against Canada," Minadakis told Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview. 

"The game itself was, I mean — it speaks for itself," he added, calling it a "beautiful sight."

USA hockey celebrates

The U.S. men's hockey team defeated Canada, 2-1, in a thrilling overtime game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Minadakis said he was reading reactions on social media and came across the HuffPost reaction. 

"It was just exactly what I was thinking and probably everybody else was thinking," he said. "And I hit 'post.'"

The family-owned-and-operated restaurant was opened in 1974 by Minadakis' father and is known for its popular crab cakes.

crab cake

The popular Baltimore seafood restaurant, which has been around since 1974, is known for its crab cakes. (John Minadakis)

"My father moved here from Greece in the late '60s. … He was the American dream," Minadakis said. 

"He built it with his bare hands with a couple of his buddies, and he was a pillar in the community for a long time."

John Minadakis and his father at jimmys famous seafood

Restaurant owner John Minadakis, pictured here as a child with his father, said the immigrant from Greece "was the American dream." (John Minadakis)

He shared that his father passed away from throat cancer in 2003, leaving him and his two brothers to take over at ages 20, 18 and 16.

"Kids to adults overnight, seemingly," Minadakis recalled of the experience. 

"We used to live on top of the restaurant. That's where we grew up," he said. "That was our apartment, so we take great pride in our work."

Minadakis family photos

Minadakis and his brothers took over the family business after their father died in 2003. He shared these family photos.  (John Minadakis)

"We take a tremendous amount of pride in being American and being Greek-American and being the children of immigrants and using hard work to get ahead," he added.

Minadakis said he's offered both the men's and women's hockey teams free crab cakes for life.

Fox News Digital reached out to HuffPost for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

