'Boy kibble' trend has men eating like dogs seven times a week for gains

As grocery prices push shoppers toward simpler, budget-friendly meals, a TikTok trend called "boy kibble" is gaining popularity.

While the 2023 "girl dinner" trend was all about snack-like charcuterie plates, "boy kibble" offers simple, no-frills bowls of two ingredients: white rice and ground beef, with spices and vegetables optional.

The cheeky name is a reference to the ingredients in dog food — often rice and beef — though proponents insist it tastes better.

"I love it so much," one TikToker user wrote on a video of his own beef-and-rice bowl.

"Give me a plate," another commenter said.

Christian Miles, a bodybuilder based in Columbia, Missouri, told Fox News Digital he eats ground beef and rice about seven times a week.

"It accounts for one of the five meals I eat every day," said Miles, who posts on TikTok under the handle @thequadfather03.

"Boy kibble" has several appealing factors, Miles said, including affordability, simplicity and ease of meal-prepping.

"It's a very simple meal that can be cooked in under 30 minutes and prepped for days on end," Miles noted.

"I personally make a large quantity of beef and rice, and portion it out days in advance. It makes my days much more efficient."

"The beauty of this meal is that it's versatile and can adapt to anyone's fitness goals."

The athlete said the meal helps support his fitness goals — especially as a college student.

"I can't afford any high-quality red meat, such as steak," Miles said.

"Ground beef is one of the most affordable meat sources, with rice being very cheap as well."

But it doesn't have to only be ground beef, Miles added — and the key is to find what works for each individual, and then "rinse and repeat."

"If ground beef isn't your game, then you can do other meats like steak, chicken [and] ground turkey," he said.

"The beauty of this meal is that it's versatile and can adapt to anyone's fitness goals."

The trend is an example of how a balanced meal can be both practical and appealing, said Amy Goodson, a registered dietitian based in Dallas.

"This viral bowl is a fantastic example of how a balanced meal can be delicious, nutrient-dense, easy — and trendy," she said.

"With high-quality protein from lean beef, fiber and key nutrients from vegetables and carbohydrates from rice, it checks all the boxes for a satisfying, muscle-supporting meal."

Goodson suggested adding extra veggies or substituting brown rice to "boost the nutritional value even more."

"Plus, beef provides 10 essential nutrients including iron, zinc and B vitamins," she added.

"If you eat this for every meal, you will likely end up with some nutritional deficiencies and possibly high blood sugar and high cholesterol over the long-term."

"A good rule of thumb is 0.75 or 1 grams of protein per pound of body mass for those who are active."

Varity is needed

Relying too heavily on the diet can have unintended consequences, warned Stacie Stephenson, a physician based in Illinois.

"If you eat this for every meal, you will likely end up with some nutritional deficiencies and possibly high blood sugar and high cholesterol over the long-term," she said.

"However, if you include a variety of vegetables, switch the white rice for something whole-grain and if you varied the ground meat to lower fat varieties often, you could probably live on this."

Stephenson said that veggies are essential, adding fiber and polyphenol that are crucial for a healthy microbiome.

"Even if you throw in a package of frozen mixed vegetables or a handful of baby spinach, you will get a much better meal than beef and white rice alone," she advised.

The physician also advised swapping white rice for brown rice or quinoa, or using ground turkey, ground chicken or canned salmon instead of beef — all easy swaps.

"Each one of these upgrades is easy, doesn't add much, if any, time or effort, and will make you feel better, healthier and more energized than a bowl of pure starch and saturated fat ever could," she said.