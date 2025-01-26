Barbecue superfan says favorite dish is an entire alligator: 'Turkey of the swamp'

Erik Svendsen, 42, has started showcasing his cooking skills on social media, where he ordinarily cooks beef, pork and fish.

Recently, the automotive supplies shop owner from Provo, Utah, turned his hand to cooking alligator, news agency SWNS reported.

Svendsen calls it "the turkey of the swamp" — and it costs up to $300 a piece.

He said he leaves the animal's head and feet on "for presentation" — and props open the jaws with a wood block while it's on the grill.

His most recent barbecued alligator cost $200, SWNS said.

It takes about three-and-a-half hours in total to cook.

Svendsen said he cooks the alligator at 225° for two hours, then turns it up to 350° for an hour and a half.

"I did a lot of turkey and ham content, so I wanted to test myself and make it for Thanksgiving," he told SWNS. "When I cooked an alligator for the first time, I did it so well and it tasted so good."

He added, "The brine is the most crucial part. The flavor makes it better for people to eat it. I highly recommend getting your alligator from either Louisiana or Florida … All the times I've done it, I have kept it with Cajun spices, then I put salt in for the brine and lemon."

He said he "loves" Swamp Boys Original BBQ Sauce, "which is apple-flavored; I think it was made for alligators."

"Everybody who eats it loves it if it's adequately prepared," he said. "Some people say it can taste fishy, but mine is a BBQ chicken that tastes like a pork tenderloin."

He added, "I had a bowl of alligator meat, shredded chicken and chopped chicken — and I didn't tell anyone what bowl was [which]," Svendsen told SWNS.

"I had 20 neighbors — and they all loved the alligator."

He said he researched how to cook alligators and watched plenty of tutorials.

He focuses on the tail tenderloins and the meat alongside the back and neck, he said.

(The most commonly eaten part of the gator, at least in Florida, is the ribs, according to Food & Wine.)

"It's fun to create new flavors for different dishes," said Svendsen.

In terms of his posts on social media, he said he wants "to look back on my journey [of] all of my BBQs."

"I see people try new things, which makes me Google the dish and ingredients before I go and make it," he added.

"The best part of this is that people comment and engage in my work," he said, "which makes it fun when you are learning so much."

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said alligator meat "has a very mild taste … [It] is a versatile substitute in recipes calling for veal, chicken and most seafood."

It also notes on its website, "Choice cuts of meat, primarily the tail and jaw, can be readily used in any recipe. The body and leg meat can be just as tasty with just a little extra preparation and special recipes. Alligator is also low in fat."

