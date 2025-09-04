Your late-night cheese habit could be sparking wild dreams and restless sleep, experts warn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A slice of cheese might seem irresistible before bedtime – but recent research suggests it may do more harm than good.

A study from the University of Montreal's Dreams and Nightmares Laboratory found that certain late-night foods can induce bizarre or unpleasant dreams, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

A top offender was dairy, whether eaten as desserts or savory treats.

Tore Nielsen, director of the laboratory, told Fox News Digital in July there were clear patterns in how certain food groups correlated with the tone of participants' dreams.

"Of the participants who stated that they thought food affected their dreams, the top culprits blamed for disturbing dreams were desserts/sweets (31%), dairy (22%) and meat (16%)," Nielsen said.

"The top culprits blamed for bizarre dreams were again desserts/sweets (38%) and dairy (27%). Meat was a distant third (8%)."

Nielsen noted three main factors behind this: lactose intolerance, participants eating close to bedtime and participants not following internal cues about when to stop eating.

"[If people test] positive for lactose intolerance or other food allergies, [they could] carefully dose the ingestion of the culprit foods to minimize their symptoms – especially at night," the researcher said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Nielsen for more information on cheese specifically.

Though research into the matter is still ongoing, the prospect raises a question: is cheese before bed a bad idea?

Two medical experts presented Fox News Digital with differing opinions.

Daryl Gioffre, a Florida-based gut health expert and author of "Get Off Your Sugar," said that dairy is "one of the most acidic foods" that humans consume.

"It produces mucus in the upper [gastrointestinal] tract, it's one of the top allergies in children, and because it's high in fat and protein, it takes much longer to break down," he told Fox News Digital.

"That's the problem at night, when your body should be in rest and repair mode, not working overtime to digest."

Gioffre pointed to cheese's lack of fiber as a culprit. He also said it can increase hydrochloric acid in the body, leading to bloating, gas and worsening acid reflux.

After eating cheese at night, "digestion slows down further, leaving food to ferment and rot in your gut, hence bloating, reflux and poor sleep," Gioffre noted.

Another view

On the other hand, New Jersey-based dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade said cheese has some sleep-improving effects.

"Cheese can actually play a role in better sleep thanks to tryptophan, an amino acid your body uses to make serotonin and melatonin," she said.

"It’s also a great source of calcium, which helps convert tryptophan into melatonin while supporting the brain signals that regulate sleep."

Still, Palinski-Wade warned that everyone responds differently to dairy.

"Finding the right balance and timing is key," she said. "Bottom line: if you find yourself tossing and turning after a nighttime cheese snack, it may be worth skipping it."

Still, that doesn't mean you have to cut it out completely, Palinsky-Wade said.

"Just enjoy it in moderation earlier in the day to play it safe."