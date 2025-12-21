Viral TikTok trend claims eating baby carrots before bed helps improve sleep

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A viral social media hack claims that eating baby carrots before bed can improve sleep, but nutrition science does not support the idea that carrots — or any single food — function as a sleep aid. Fox News Digital spoke to experts to get to the truth of the trend.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, baby carrots are a low-calorie vegetable that provide fiber, carbohydrates, potassium, vitamin K, and beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A.

These nutrients play established roles in overall health, but none are recognized by federal health agencies as sleep-inducing when consumed at night.

Still, the nutrient profile helps explain why carrots have become part of the online conversation.

"The belief comes from the nutrients carrots contain and how those nutrients relate to sleep regulation," Dr. Jessica Mack, a wellness expert, told Fox News Digital.

"Carrots provide beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A, a nutrient involved in maintaining normal circadian rhythm function."

She also pointed to potassium, noting that it "supports muscle relaxation and nervous system signaling."

On social media, those biological roles are often oversimplified, Mack explained.

"These connections are often simplified into the idea that eating carrots before bed can help the body ‘wind down,’ which has fueled the trend on TikTok."

Despite the claims circulating online, evidence does not show that carrots directly improve sleep. According to nutrition experts and sleep specialists, large or heavy meals close to bedtime may interfere with sleep by causing discomfort or indigestion. Lighter snacks may be better tolerated for some people, but individual responses vary.

Studies have found associations between higher fruit and vegetable intake, higher fiber consumption, and better sleep quality, but those findings reflect overall diet quality, not immediate effects from a nighttime snack.

"Carrots are not a sleep aid and there is no strong evidence that eating baby carrots alone will make someone fall asleep faster," Mack said.

She added that any potential benefit is indirect.

"They can indirectly support sleep when eaten as part of a balanced evening meal. Their fiber and natural carbohydrates may help stabilize blood sugar levels overnight, which can reduce sleep disruptions for some people. Any benefit is likely subtle and supportive rather than immediate or dramatic."

Some foods have been studied more closely for their relationship to sleep-related hormones and neurotransmitters.

According to Mack, foods that contain tryptophan, magnesium, or compounds that support melatonin production may have a stronger connection to sleep.

She cited examples including yogurt, milk, nuts, seeds, oats, bananas, kiwi, cherries, and whole grains, and noted that "pairing carbohydrates with protein at dinner or as a light evening snack can also help promote more stable sleep by supporting serotonin production and blood sugar balance."

Even without a direct sleep benefit, baby carrots remain a nutritious option.

"Baby carrots are nutrient-dense, affordable, and easy to eat," Mack said. "They support eye health, immune function, and skin health due to their beta-carotene content."

She added that their fiber supports digestion and gut health, and that their crunch can help people reduce late-night snacking on ultra-processed foods.

For those interested in trying the trend, expectations are key.

"If someone enjoys baby carrots, there is no harm in including them as part of an evening meal or snack," Mack said.

"Just don’t expect them to work like a sleep supplement."