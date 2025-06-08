This cheap pantry staple could be key to lowering cholesterol, new research suggests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A common pantry staple may be the secret to lowering cholesterol levels, according to a new study.

Researchers at the Illinois Institute of Technology found that chickpeas, also called garbanzo beans, can have cholesterol-lowering qualities.

Participants who consumed a cup of chickpeas daily for 12 weeks experienced a significant reduction in their elevated cholesterol levels.

DOCTOR CLAIMS THAI RESTAURANT'S SPICY DISH LEFT HER 'PERMANENTLY' HARMED: 'WILL FOREVER BE DAMAGED'

The research, which involved adults with prediabetes, was presented at the NUTRITION 2025 conference in Orlando last week.

Researchers also studied the effects of daily black bean consumption but found these were not as effective as chickpeas.

Dr. William W. Li, author of the book "Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself," broke down the research in an interview with Fox News Digital. (He was not involved in the study.)

Li said chickpeas can reduce cholesterol levels through the gut biome, which contains trillions of bacteria.

"The way chickpeas work is by providing dietary fiber, which improves and activates the gut microbiome," Li said.

"They can be dried and roasted and eaten as a snack."

"Among their many functions, well-fed healthy bacteria, fed by chickpeas, improve lipid metabolism, which lowers blood cholesterol. And they lower inflammation by releasing metabolites called short-chain fatty acids."

SWEET DECEPTION? LOYAL CUSTOMERS ACCUSE ICONIC DESSERT CHAIN OF 'SHRINKFLATION'

While it may seem daunting to incorporate a cup of chickpeas every day, Li said there are plenty of tasty recipes out there.

Chickpeas, he said, "can be dried and roasted and eaten as a snack."

"They can be stewed along with spices and onions and other vegetables for a hearty and healthy meal."

While there are many ways to cook chickpeas, taking a healthy approach to them is crucial, said Li.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Consumers should avoid using excessive oil while cooking the legume and stay away from deep frying.

Instead, he said, roasting, stewing or simmering chickpeas are great ways to cook them while maintaining their nutritional benefits.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Use healthy oils to cook them, like extra virgin olive oil," Li said. "Add other healthy ingredients, like onions, garlic and turmeric to enhance the health benefits of the dish."

Popular ways to cook chickpeas include preparing them into falafel, dropping them into salads or using them as a vegetarian protein alternative in tuna salad recipes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hummus, one of the most popular uses of chickpeas, is a tasty, savory dip that originates from the Middle East.

Cooking experts advise removing the skin from chickpeas before preparing hummus.

Other ingredients in the dish include tahini, garlic, olive oil and a variety of spices.