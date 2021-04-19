California restaurant chain promises year of free burgers if fans get tattoos

How far would you go for a year of free food?

A California-based burger chain has pledged to serve a select number of superfans its signature sandwich for a year, if they get a permanent tattoo for the restaurant’s milestone anniversary.

Farmer Boys operates nearly 100 locations in California, Arizona and Nevada, serving farm-fresh food in a fast-casual setting, per an about page. In celebration of its 40th anniversary this year, the chain has partnered with two tattoo shops to ink the most dedicated customers with some branded body art, in exchange for a year of free burgers.

Through May 21, Famer Boys fans over age 18 can sign up for a free tat, choosing from one of three color designs measuring 2-by-2 inches. From there, an undisclosed number of entrants will be chosen for ink at The Honorable Society in West Hollywood and Rockin Ink Tattoo in Las Vegas. After that, the superfans can score a free burger a week for 52 weeks, according to promotion rules.

For those more wary of going under the needle, the chain has offered another option. For a limited time at participating restaurants, Farmer Boys will offer temporary tattoos which can be used to unlock a special offer in the burger chain’s app.

"As we reflect on the last 40 years, we are overjoyed with the memories we have created with our loyal guests, franchisees, and team members" Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys, said in a statement issued last week. "We are celebrating this milestone by offering our Superfans the opportunity to pay homage to Farmer Boys and get free burgers for a year! Everyone can join the celebration, even those looking for a less permanent – but equally delicious – way to display their loyalty."

The first Farmer Boys opened its doors in 1981 in Perris, Calif., and business has boomed ever since, according to company history.

With that being said, the restaurant is making no promises about how many people will be eligible for the tattoo-for-burgers freebie.

"Due to the sheer volume of request, not all who send a query will receive an appointment," the chain clarified on Instagram.